Media Reaction Roundup Following Dallas Cowboys Ridiculous Loss in Week 5

A golden opportunity to improve to 3-2 was blown by the Dallas Cowboys. They hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a short week and allowed an undrafted rookie quarterback to outscore the self-proclaimed "Greatest Offense There Is" in a 24-16 loss.

The Cowboys are now 2-3 and they were booed off the field during their abysmal performance. On Friday, they're doing a lot of talking about how to get things back on track. As for the media, they're doing a lot of talking about just how bad this team really is.

Dallas is a magnet for attention, which is why it's not surprising to see them taking plenty of heat for their poor performance. There are enough reactions that it's tough to focus on just one, so here's a rundown of what's being said about America's Team on Friday morning.

Roundup of media reactions following latest Cowboys implosion

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with a reporter before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not be a bigger Cowboys hater in the world than Stephen A. Smith, who continues to tell anyone who will listen that Dallas shouldn't be taken seriously. That's why he was thrilled to see them fall on their face in Week 5, sharing a video where he said the Cowboys never let him down.

"You can't make it up. You can't make it up. You just can't. How 'bout them Cowboys? Christmas always comes early with these dudes. They never let me down," Smith said while laughing at the Cowboys.

How ‘Bout Dem Cowboys!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KyvAx8Jun9 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 9, 2026

Smith might not feel let down, but Dallas fans surely do and as Ben Rogers said, that's sadly been the norm for the past 30 years.

This game was a microcosm of the last 30 years of Dallas Cowboys football. A million ridiculous things to second guess. Yet just enough good to have a sliver of a hope. But right when you believe there’s actually a chance, a giant sledgehammer crushes your nuts. — Ben Rogers (@BenRogers) October 9, 2026

Clarence Hill also had a take, asking why Jerry Jones was surprised, considering we have all seen this movie time and time again.

Stay mad at me

Keep babying the players and coaches

I’ve watched this movie since 1996.

Disappointing losses. Failed expectations. Bad coaching decisions. Poor performances by the players.

Jerry Jones said he extremely surprised



Why? pic.twitter.com/DW1uGfxMsf — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 9, 2026

On ESPN, former Cowboys Chris Canty called it a "historically bad loss" while Dan Orlovsky said the effort given by Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, and Kenny Clark on a 72-yard run to start the third quarter was "jarring."

"The effort by Quinnen, Rashan Gary, and Kenny Clark on the 72-yarder to start the 2nd half is...JARRING."@danorlovsky7 on if the Cowboys loss was embarrassing https://t.co/XhnWUlJN4C pic.twitter.com/Em8Y78PkQ0 — UNSPORTSMANLIKE (@UnSportsESPN) October 9, 2026

Andrew Brandt decided to poke fun at Jerry Jones for his $60 million quarterback being out-dueled by an undrafted free agent.

"I'm paying my quarterback $60 million and we're losing to a quarterback making $60. Goldamnit!" pic.twitter.com/f0EHfheAgY — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 9, 2026

Others are simply using stats to show how abysmal this loss was. ESPN's Adam Schefter falls in that category as he said the Cowboys became the first home team to lose to a squad that was 0-4 or worse since 1975. Matt McClearin of 96.7 The Ticket also discussed the poor stats, saying Brian Schottenheimer is now 1-10 when the offense fails to score at least 30 points.

Dallas is now 1-10 under Schotty when the offense fails to score 30 or more — Matt McClearin (@McMattRadio) October 9, 2026

Former Cowboys wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson was also on social media following the loss, offering a NSFW take on the franchise. His key point was that it's time to admit the mistake with the entire coaching staff and fire them in season.

There are sure to be many more hot takes coming in throughout the week as the Cowboys gave the media plenty of material with their latest letdown.

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