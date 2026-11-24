We are entering Thanksgiving Week on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys blowout win over the struggling Tennessee Titans, which gives the fans some hope around the holiday. Unfortunately, while the offense was firing on all cylinders, the defense still allowed 30 points.

The defense will have to do better in Mike Pettine's second game as defensive play-caller, and they'll get what should be another lay-up against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas is facing off against a familiar face in Joe Milton III, who is now starting for Philly. If the defense gets torched by the Cowboys' former practice squad quarterback, there are bigger issues than anyone ever imagined.

Ahead of this week's short turnaround, the latest batch of NFL power rankings have dropped, with Dallas making some positive strides in the overall league picture.

Let's take a look at what the experts from around the league are saying as we wait to see if the Cowboys can continue their momentum on Thanksgiving Day against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

SI.com

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Pettine looks on during a game against the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week: 17

Last Week: 26

"The Cowboys changed defensive play-callers but still opted to not tackle Carnell Tate and allow Cam Ward to throw a touchdown completely across his body to the other side of the field. So, safe to say there’s still some work to get done there. " - Connor Orr

If it wasn't for the Cowboys' offense hanging a 50-burger on the Titans, who have allowed more than 40 points in three consecutive games, the defense's performance could have haunted them. There's no reason to give up 30 points to a 1-9 team, so while there were some positive signs throughout the day, the Cowboys' defense is still a major liability.

ESPN.com

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. checks the replay screen against the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week: 18

Last Week: 20

"A shutdown corner means more than even a receiver such as Pickens. The Cowboys have to make sure Porter's ankle injury that has kept him off the field at moments is not a long-term problem. But without Porter, the rebuild of the defense is a more difficult task. -- Todd Archer

ESPN focused its blurb on whether the Cowboys should extend George Pickens or Joey Porter Jr. Considering how dynamic the Cowboys' offense is and how dreadful the team is on defense, it is an easy choice.

Pickens has been incredible in Dallas, but Porter fills a much bigger need. We all know how putrid Dallas' defense has been, so if you're really dedicated to turning things around and putting the team in position for long-term success, Porter is the answer.

The Athletic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to a touchdown scored against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week: 18

Last Week: 19

"Something to be thankful for: Cowboys fans might be rolling their eyes, but this franchise going three decades without a championship game appearance is not Prescott’s fault. Sunday, he became the fifth quarterback in league history with multiple games with 300 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, joining Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. Since being drafted in 2016, Prescott is ninth in the league in passer rating (98.5)" - The Athletic

Dak Prescott is playing at an unbelievable level, that's why it's crucial for the defense to just be mediocre. As long as the defense can stop opposing offense's from scoring 35+ points every week, the Cowboys have a chance to get the win.

Unfortunately, that's not sustainable for long-term success.

Bleacher Report

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Pettine looks on during the game against the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week: 17

Last Week: 19

"As you would expect, the Dallas Cowboys offense looked like a well-oiled machine against the Tennessee Titans, though for the first time in a while, they put together a near-complete game with a takeaway and red-zone stops defensively. The Cowboys' defense still has a lot to prove, but it's an underachieving unit that may have its best football ahead." - Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report

Was that a positive comment about the Cowboys' defense? Those are rare these days, but the team did have some positive flashes. Sure, beating up on the Titans is exactly what everyone expected Dallas to do, but to actually live up to expectations is rare for this team.

We'll have to see if they can keep the momentum going againt the Eagles on Thanksgiving.

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