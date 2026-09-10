The Dallas Cowboys were forced to reshuffle the offensive line ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season, after All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith was forced to undergo surgery to fix a lingering thumb injury.

Smith was sent to injured reserve and will miss a minimum of four weeks, while versatile backup T.J. Bass slides into the starting rotation.

Dallas made two corresponding moves, signing veteran offensive lineman Nick Leverett, who can play both center and guard, to the active roster from the practice squad, while filling his practice squad spot with former first-round pick Laken Tomlinson.

While the loss of a player of Smith's caliber leaves a massive void, fans should not panic. In fact, a recent report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN proves just how much the Cowboys valued Bass throughout the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys Turned Down TJ Bass Trade Offers

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler revealed that the Cowboys actually received trade interest for Bass throughout the offseason and during roster cut-downs, but they did not seriously consider the offers because the backup lineman, who can play multiple spots along the offensive line, was too valuable for the team.

It makes sense that the Cowboys valued Bass, especially after losing another versatile backup, Brock Hoffman, to the Pittsburgh Steelers during free agency.

"Speaking of Dallas' offense, having guard T.J. Bass in the rotation is a timely benefit because of star Tyler Smith's move to injured reserve," Fowler wrote. "The Cowboys received trade inquiries for Bass during the offseason and at roster cut-downs but told teams he was off limits. That decision paid off. Now, he steps into a starter's role for the short term."

It was also clear that the Cowboys valued Bass when the team placed a second-round, $5.76 million tender on the lineman. The tender was the same value as the one Dallas used on All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Now, Bass has an opportunity to prove that the Cowboys made the right decision by turning down offers to keep him in the building.

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' new-look offensive line will get its first test of the season in primetime against a very talented New York Giants defensive front. Let's hope that Bass can fill the void left by Smith and that Terence Steele can find some consistency so Dak Prescott can stay on his feet and sling the ball all around the field.

As long as Prescott is protected, the offense will be firing on all cylinders and the Cowboys will be in a good position to come away from MetLife Stadium with the win.

Kick off between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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