The Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves through the fan base this week when it was announced that All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith, arguably the top interior offensive lineman in the league, was placed on injured reserve and would be forced to undergo surgery to repair a nagging thumb injury.

Dallas was hoping to find a way for Smith to deal with the pain, but after the team's return to Frisco after training camp in Oxnard, it was clear that surgery was the best option.

On Wednesday, before a return to the practice field for the Cowboys, head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared the latest news on Smith's injured thumb.

Because he is on injured reserve, Smith will be forced to miss at least four weeks, which includes games against the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens or Houston Texans.

Brian Schottenheimer Provides Update on Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer shared the positive news that Smith's thumb surgery “went great. He’ll be back sooner than later.” Those comments appear to indicate the team has confidence that Smith will return near the front of the initial four to six week recovery timeline.

Earlier in the day, we shared the news that the surgery was done by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, "who previously worked with NBA stars like Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant." He also worked his magic on Oklahoma football star quarterback John Mateer, who was sidelined just 17 days after his surgery.

Of course, Smith is already set to miss a minimum of four weeks, but there are reasons for optimism about an expedited return. Considering the Cowboys' string of bad luck with the health of their offensive linemen in recent years, it's good to see some positive.

While Smith is on the sideline, T.J. Bass will step into a starting role. Dallas also signed veteran offensive lineman Nick Leverett, who can play both center and guard, to the active roster from the practice squad. His spot on the practice squad was filled by former first-round pick Laken Tomlinson.

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We'll have to see how the reshuffling of the offensive line plays out on Sunday Night Football when the team hits the field for the season opener against the division rival New York Giants at MetLIfe Stadium on Sunday, September 13. For the sake of Dak Prescott, it will hopefully play out well.

Kick off between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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