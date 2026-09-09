Laken Tomlinson: Get to Know Dallas Cowboys Newest OL Addition

Ahead of their Week 1 showdown with the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys received some unfortunate news, learning that All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith would miss the start of the year after thumb surgery.

Smith was placed on IR, meaning he will miss at least the first four weeks of the season, but early predictions have him out for up to six weeks. With him sidelined, Dallas signed reserve interior lineman Nick Leverett to the active roster. Leverett played well during the preseason and can take T.J. Bass' spot as the backup guard and center while Bass replaces Smith in the starting lineup.

To ensure they have adequate depth, the Cowboys also decided to fill Leverett's vacated spot on the practice squad. They did this by adding veteran offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson. The question, however, is what are the Cowboys getting in Tomlinson?

Who is newest Cowboys O-lineman Laken Tomlinson?

San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson smiles after defeating the Houston Texans. | USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson is a well-traveled vet who has been on six different franchises in his first 11 seasons. A product of Duke, Tomlinson was the 28th overall selection in the 2015 NFL draft. Selected by the Detroit Lions, Tomlinson spent just two years in the Motor City before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round raft pick in 2019.

He was a fixture at left guard for the 49ers, starting 80 games in five seasons. His performance with San Francisco led to a three-year deal with the New York Jets in 2022, but Tomlinson was released after just two years. He spent 2024 with the Seattle Seahawks and was with the Houston Texans for 10 games in 2025, but finished the year on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad after being released in December.

During the regular season, Tomlinson earned an overall PFF grade of 55.9. As a pass protector, his grade was 55.4 and his grade in run blocking was 57.1. In 284 snaps, he was called for just one penalty, but surrendered three sacks and 11 pressures.

While he's become a journeyman, Tomlinson has 162 career starts and gives the Cowboys a highly experienced reserve for their practice squad. Tomlinson, who is praised by Law Thomas of Law Nation Media for his physicality and "grit in the trenches," isn't considered a starter at this stage of his career, but as an emergency option, the Cowboys could do much worse.

Veteran OL Laken Tomlinson may be considered a journeyman at this stage of his career, but don’t overlook what he brings to the room.



Tomlinson brings 162 career NFL starts, toughness, physicality, veteran experience and some real grit in the trenches. He plays with a physical… pic.twitter.com/Xb8hxTLCvO — Law Nation Media (@LawsNation) September 9, 2026

In addition to playing football, the 6-foot-3, 323-pound Tomlinson was a track star at Lane Tech High School in Chicago. The Jamaican-born Tomlinson stood out in the discus throw and shot put before turning his attention full-time to footbal with Duke.

Seattle Seahawks guard Laken Tomlinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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