Cowboys Visited Prospect With Massive 2026 NFL Draft Projection Range

With a week to go before the 2026 NFL Draft, we can add another visit to the list for the Dallas Cowboys, and it comes with a player at a major position of need.

According to Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI, the Cowboys met with Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Jaden Dugger. It isn't clear when this meeting took place, but this is the first time we've heard of a Cowboys meeting with Dugger.

"I had meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New York Jets as well," he told Melo.

With Dugger now added to the list, Dallas has met with a handful of linebackers, at least that we know of. The others include Arvell Reese, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Sonny Styles and Josiah Trotter.

A former wide receiver and defensive back

Missouri running back Marquise Davis and Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Jaden Dugger. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the interview with Melo, it was revealed that Dugger once played wide receiver before eventually switching to linebacker.

"Probably the communication part. It was totally new to me. You’re not doing that stuff at wide receiver. I had to get used to being the quarterback of the defense. I had to become that guy," Dugger explained.

According to his college bio, while attending Georgetown, Dugger saw time at defensive back, which further shows his impressive athleticism.

Why Cowboys could draft Dugger

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, the Cowboys have a major need at linebacker next to DeMarvion Overshown, and while the expectation has been that Dallas could address the position early in the 2026 NFL Draft, nothing is ever certain over the three-day event.

If the Cowboys just whiff on a linebacker over the first two days, they could take a look at Dugger later in the draft.

It's also possible the Cowboys could double-dip at the position given the fact that they lost a pair of players in Kenneth Murray and Logan Wilson. Dugger would amount to a solid depth and developmental option.

Dugger's experience as a defensive back gives him coverage skills, and he's got the kind of sideline-to-sideline speed that linebackers need. Then there's Dugger's frame. He stands at about 6-foot-4 but also weighs in at 240 pounds and possesses 35-inch arms.

As a result of his frame, athleticism, playstyle and impressive showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Melo labeled Dugger as one of the best value selections at linebacker in the later rounds of the draft.

Massive projection range

Linebacker Jaden Dugger during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Dugger pegged as a seventh-round pick. If so, the Cowboys would have an immediate crack at him with the second pick in that round, which comes from the Tennessee Titans.

However, ESPN's Jordan Reid actually has Dugger ranked as the No. 15 linebacker in this year's class and projects him to go in the fourth round. Dallas has a fourth-round pick, also.

The incredibly wide range of projections just goes to show how big of a wild card Dugger will be on draft day. Nevertheless, he's clearly someone to keep an eye on for Dallas on Day 3.