Updated Dallas Cowboys' Top 30 Visits Tracker Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys have some crucial decisions to make. There is no denying the team should focus on the defensive side of the ball, and with two first-round picks in their arsenal, there will be a great opportunity to improve.

With the draft less than two weeks away, the Cowboys have conducted 21 of their 30 pre-draft visits, while also hosting several local prospects at the team's annual Dallas Day.

Among the Top 30 visits were Texas Tech star edge rusher David Bailey and LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane, both who could be in contention in the early first round, while the Dallas Day visits included EJ Smith, the son of legendary running back Emmitt Smith.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Ej Smith reacts during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Top 30 visits include prospects visiting the team facility and meeting with coaches, while Dallas Day visits are limited to players in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with schools like TCU, SMU, and North Texas among those in the mix.

A majority of the team's visits have been in the secondary, but the team is also exploring players on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver and running back. Those players could be potential targets in the late rounds.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A look at the updated list of Cowboys pre-draft visits can be seen below.

Dallas' Cowboys' Top 30 Visits

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

WR Chris Bell, Louisville

WR Omar Cooper, Indiana

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Edge Romello Height, Texas Tech

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Edge Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

DL Rene Konga, Louisville

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

Safety Kamari Ramsey, USC

LB/Edge Arvel Reese, Ohio State

DB Keionte Scott, Miami

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Dallas Day Visits

Texas A&M Aggies running back Ej Smith runs with the ball during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

IOL James Brockermeyer, Miami

WR Brady Boyd, Utah State

Edge Devean Deal, TCU

DT Tommy Dunn, Kansas

QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Safety Will Jones, North Texas

CB Preston Hodge, Buffalo

WR Ashtyn Hawkins, Baylor

RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

WR Ben Patterson, UT Permian

Safety Maximus Pulley, Wofford

RB EJ Smith, Texas A&M

QB Preston Stone, Northwestern

Safety Zion Washington, Boise State