Updated Dallas Cowboys' Top 30 Visits Tracker Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
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The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys have some crucial decisions to make. There is no denying the team should focus on the defensive side of the ball, and with two first-round picks in their arsenal, there will be a great opportunity to improve.
With the draft less than two weeks away, the Cowboys have conducted 21 of their 30 pre-draft visits, while also hosting several local prospects at the team's annual Dallas Day.
Among the Top 30 visits were Texas Tech star edge rusher David Bailey and LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane, both who could be in contention in the early first round, while the Dallas Day visits included EJ Smith, the son of legendary running back Emmitt Smith.
Top 30 visits include prospects visiting the team facility and meeting with coaches, while Dallas Day visits are limited to players in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with schools like TCU, SMU, and North Texas among those in the mix.
A majority of the team's visits have been in the secondary, but the team is also exploring players on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver and running back. Those players could be potential targets in the late rounds.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
A look at the updated list of Cowboys pre-draft visits can be seen below.
Dallas' Cowboys' Top 30 Visits
Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
WR Chris Bell, Louisville
WR Omar Cooper, Indiana
CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State
LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
Edge Romello Height, Texas Tech
CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
Edge Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
DL Rene Konga, Louisville
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
Safety Kamari Ramsey, USC
LB/Edge Arvel Reese, Ohio State
DB Keionte Scott, Miami
TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
Dallas Day Visits
IOL James Brockermeyer, Miami
WR Brady Boyd, Utah State
Edge Devean Deal, TCU
DT Tommy Dunn, Kansas
QB Taylen Green, Arkansas
Safety Will Jones, North Texas
CB Preston Hodge, Buffalo
WR Ashtyn Hawkins, Baylor
RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky
QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
WR Ben Patterson, UT Permian
Safety Maximus Pulley, Wofford
RB EJ Smith, Texas A&M
QB Preston Stone, Northwestern
Safety Zion Washington, Boise State
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