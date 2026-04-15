Ideal Cowboys Draft Trade Scenario Maximizes Value With 'Green Dot' LB

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL draft with plenty of intrigue surrounding the team, after being identified as one of the most likely teams to explore a trade-up in the first round.

Dallas enters the draft with two first-round picks, so there will be an opportunity for the team to make a splash.

Dan Brugler of The Athletic recently dropped a new seven-round mock draft, which has the Cowboys doing just that by trading into the top 10. While the Cowboys don't leap into the top five, they do land at No. 6, sending both first-rounders and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys also pick up a second-round pick (No. 39 overall). With the No. 6 pick, Dallas addresses the biggest remaining need on the roster by selecting Ohio State Buckeyes All-American linebacker Sonny Styles, who brings national championship experience.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles watches as teammates do the vertical jump test during Pro Day for NFL scouts | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only does Dallas land an immediately starter, but the team also picks up a priority pick at the top of the second-round to fill a secondary need on Day 2.

A closer look at how the first two days of the draft could play out for Dallas with the proposed trade can be seen below.

Pick No. 6 (via Browns): Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected trade: Dallas sends No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks, along with a 2027 fourth-rounder for picks No. 6 and No. 39 overall.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles celebrates a tackle for loss against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Sonny Styles is exactly the kind of player that will excel in Christian Parker's defensive scheme. Styles was the No. 2-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class as a five-star safety, and didn't transition to linebacker until 2024. His versatility and athleticism are what the Cowboys need in the middle of the defense.

Dallas has previously expressed that the team does not want to bring in a "redshirt rookie," so Styles would also check that box. He has the ability to step in as an immediate starter and, as noted in the mock draft, could become the team's "green dot" leader to be the quarterback of the defense.

As an added bonus, Styles comes from an NFL pedigree, with his father, Lorenzo Styles, playing six seasons in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams, winning Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999.

While giving up both first-rounders and a fourth to move up six spots may seem steep, it is worth the risk for a player of Styles' caliber. Adding the No. 39 overall pick also adds some value, because the drop-off in talent at defensive back from No. 20 to No. 39 is not that significant. And Dallas adds another experienced playmaker at No. 39 who would help improve the secondary.

Pick No. 39 (via Browns): Treydan Stukes, cornerback, Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One thing Dallas has said they will focus on is adding "culture-changing" prospects. Stukes went from walk-on to defensive captain for the Wildcats, showing he brings leadership to the field. He is also a polished prospect, playing six seasons at Arizona.

In his final season, Stukes recorded 52 tackles, a career-high four interceptions, six passes defensed, one sack, and one tackle for a loss, earning second-team All-American honors.

Stukes is known for his film study and ability to recognize and process plays before the snap, bringing high IQ to whoever drafts him. His ability to play nickel or safety would make him a valuable asset to the Cowboys' defense.

If the Cowboys could land a 1-2 punch of Styles and Stukes, it immediately upgrades two positions of need with players who are ready to go from Day 1 and are eager to continue learning.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —