Cowboys Would Hit Home Run In 2026 Draft By Trading George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to focus on rebuilding their defense during the 2026 NFL Draft, with an opportunity to add multiple impact players with their two first-round picks.

However, there has been some buzz about a potential trade of George Pickens.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones made some intriguing comments prior to the draft, directly saying that the team will not be negotiating a long-term deal with the breakout star wide receiver. "We've made the decision that George Pickens will play under the franchise tag," Jones told the media.

With that in mind, it seems like the door is wide open for the Cowboys to trade pickens, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes the team could shake up its wide receiver room on draft night, if a perfect situation presents itself.

Dallas Cowboys Must Consider George Pickens Trade

"If the Cowboys get a second round pick for George Pickens. ... And they draft a receiver tonight, that's a good job by their front office."@danorlovsky7 expects the Cowboys to shake up their WR room during the NFL draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/KvlvFpZgCr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 23, 2026

While the Cowboys desperately need help on defense, the two first-round picks gives the team some flexibility on how to approach the draft. Should one of the top wide receiver prospects fall to No. 12 overall, Dallas should pull the trigger and then look to flip Pickens for another premium pick.

"In 2027, CeeDee Lamb is scheduled to make $46.2 million. They're not paying both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens top of the market. Stephen Jones just said it. And so right now, my thought going into tonight with the draft is," Orlovsky said.

"If Jordan Tyson, the receiver out of Arizona State, or Carnell Tate, the receiver out of Ohio State, fall to number 12, even though the Cowboys need defensive players, they're going to take one of those receivers, and then the shopping for George Pickens starts. He was traded for a third pick. If the Cowboys get a second-round pick for George Pickens coming off of last season, they should. And they draft a receiver tonight, that's a good job by their front office. The Raiders, the Chiefs, the Ravens, the New England Patriots, if they take a receiver at 12, they all should be on the phone with the Cowboys, seeing if you can trade."

If Dallas could bring in one of the top prospects at receiver and move Pickens for extra draft capital, it would be a major win. When the team stopped CeeDee Lamb's draft day fall back in 2020, it paid off in a big way. By adding a rookie wide receiver, the team would be set up for the future, while adding picks the team can use to rebuild its defense on Day 2 and at pick No. 20.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to watch, but the Cowboys are certainly one of the most intriguing teams in this year's draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —