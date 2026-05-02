Daron Bland Is Officially on Notice After the Draft, Even if No One Is Saying It

The Dallas Cowboys did what everyone expected them to and went heavy on the defense during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas went ahead and added players for their biggest needs on that side of the ball, with additions at safety, cornerback, edge rusher and linebacker.

The addition at cornerback, fourth-round pick Devin Moore, came after a season in which Dallas had issues both on the boundary and in the slot. Moore's best spot figures to be at the former.

In the process of drafting Moore, the Cowboys put both DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel on notice, but we'd argue Bland even more so.

Cowboys put DaRon Bland on notice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Bland, who is in the first year of his four-year, $90 million contract, has been very disappointing two years in a row, and for multiple reasons.

One issue is Bland has struggled to stay healthy, with foot issues being the cause of his problems.

Bland suffered a stress fracture in his left foot during the 2024 offseason that forced him to miss 10 games, and then he dealt with injuries to both feet in 2025. A right foot injury forced him to miss two games early in the campaign, and then a left foot issue led to a premature end to his season and surgery.

Another issue is Bland hasn't played well.

Chalk it up to not being healthy, playing more on the boundary, or both, but he has given up completion rates of 66.7% and 67.1%, passer ratings of 116.1 and 109.0, and nine total touchdowns in the past two seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

The selection of Moore clearly shows the Cowboys aren't totally content with what they have going on outside.

That doesn't bode well for Revel, either, who struggled in 2025 but was coming off a torn ACL suffered in college and isn't making a boatload of money like Bland is.

With that contract, and with Moore potentially waiting in the wings, Bland could be on the chopping block if he doesn't rebound in a big way in 2026.

Bland can be cut with minimal pain in 2027. According to Over The Cap, a post-June 1 release would only incur $4.3 million in dead money while saving the Cowboys $13 million, so there's a clear contractual out there for Dallas.

It might seem very quick for the Cowboys to cut ties with Bland in what would be the second year of his extension, but as we've seen with Trevon Diggs, that's a move Jerry Jones won't be afraid to make if Bland doesn't live up to his deal this coming season.