Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade & Instant Grade For Day 2

The 2026 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night with a dream scenario for the Dallas Cowboys. The team landed Ohio State superstar Caleb Downs, one of the best overall prospects in this year's class, before adding UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence with their second first-round pick (No. 23 overall).

After receiving some high praise from analysts and insiders around the league, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office will look to keep the momentum rolling.

Day 2 of the draft will feature the second and third rounds, so we'll have to see what the team has in store. Entering the night, Dallas holds the No. 92 overall pick, which was acquired in the team's trade of Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers. However, they are without a second-round pick.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That could all change if the team is as active as it was on Thursday night, with three fourth-round picks in their arsenal.

Round 2 action will get underway live from outside of Acrisure Stadium beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network, and we will have you covered every step of the way.

A closer look at the Cowboys' haul on Day 2 of the 2026 draft can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Tracker & Day 2 Reaction

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photo before the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick No. 92 (via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4, Pick No. 112

Round 4, Pick No. 114 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 4, Pick No. 137 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 5, Pick No. 152

Round 7, Pick No. 218 (via Tennessee Titans)

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available throughout the night.

The 2026 NFL Draft will wrap up on Saturday, April 25, with the final four rounds (Rounds 4 through 7). Live coverage will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET and run throughout the day. Once the draft is in the books, teams can begin filling out their rookie class by adding undrafted free agents.

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