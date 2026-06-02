Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Cowboys Coaching Rumors

When the Dallas Cowboys fired head coach Mike McCarthy following a disappointing 2024 campaign that resulted in the team missing the NFL playoffs, there was plenty of buzz surrounding the team because of the high-profile names that were linked to the vacancy.

One of the biggest names linked to Dallas was Cowboys legend, Hall of Famer, and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. The thought of landing Coach Prime to restore the Cowboys to glory was a fun news cycle, but it quickly died down when he signed a new contract with the Buffs.

Ultimately, the Cowboys promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who appears to have the team heading in the right direction.

This week, Coach Prime sat down for an interview with Front Office Sports' Baker Machado to discuss the rumors linking him to the Cowboys' head coaching vacancy and whether there was any validity to the conversation.

Did Dallas Nearly Lure Deion?

As it turns out, the Cowcboys coaching rumors were a lot of nonsense, and Sanders doesn't appear to have much interest in making the leap to the coaching ranks. He would rather develop players and prepare them for life, rather than manage grown adults in the NFL.

"They weren't real at all," Sanders said, beginning around the 7:55 mark. "I like playing the pro game, but I wouldn't enjoy coaching the pro game. It's a different game.

"I'm focused on winning, and getting these kids through college so they have degrees, and they're able to attain tremendous professions even after football is over. But I have no thought process for the NFL whatsoever."

Sanders previously admitted to meeting with Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones about the job, but there was never a formal interview and the job was never offered. And in the end, everyone went their separate way.

The Cowboys already have to deal with a media circus, and hiring Sanders would have only added to the daytime soap opera coverage that Dallas receives. Landing on the Schottenheimer is both likely a move best for the Cowboys in the long run, and one that keeps the focus on the players and play on the field.

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