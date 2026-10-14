DeMarvion Overshown Injury Update: Cowboys Star LB Could Return in Week 6

One player Dallas Cowboys fans were excited to see in Christian Parker’s scheme was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. The former Texas standout has been a difference-maker whenever he’s on the field, but injuries have been a major concern.

This year, Overshown entered the season fully healthy and ready to be the green-dot linebacker for Parker. Unfortunately, injuries became an issue once again as Overshown went down with a hamstring injury during the loss to the New York Giants.

Overshown has missed the previous four games, but there’s a chance he could be back in action on Sunday night as the Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Overshown is nearing a return, although he did say they would be cautious with the injury.

"We're not going to rush him back. He's working tremendously hard to come back ... No setbacks. The [hamstring injuries] are different, they are tricky. He's a powerful, athletic, muscular guy. At the end of the day, you got to feel right to go run-and-hit the way he likes to run-and-hit," Schottenheimer said via Nick Harris.

Overshown had seven tackles during the Week 1 loss before being injured. The third-round pick from 2023 has now appeared in just 20 games after dealing with multiple knee injuries prior to this hamstring issue.

When he was healthy in 2024, Overshown had 90 tackles, five sacks, and a pick-six in 13 games.

What will the Cowboys do at LB once DeMarvion Overshown returns?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham takes the field before the game at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once Overshown returns, the Cowboys will have a slight dilemma on their hands. Rookie Jaishawn Barham replaced Overshown as the starter opposite Dee Winters and has been one of the pleasant surprises on defense.

Through five games, Barham has 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. While Winters has slightly better numbers (35 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery), Barham has been the more impactful player. He also has the highest ceiling, perhaps even greater than Overshown at this point.

Ideally, the Cowboys will keep Barham as the starter, allowing him to work alongside Overshown. The next question is which player keeps the green dot and serves as the defensive communicator. Perhaps it’s best to keep Barham in the role where he’s been excelling and allow Overshown to take over for Winters.

It’s something the coaching staff needs to figure out quickly, but having two inside linebackers capable of handling that role is the exact type of problem they will enjoy dealing with.

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