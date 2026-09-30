DeMarvion Overshown Injury Update Gives Cowboys Defensive Optimism At Perfect Time

The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been bruised and battered through the first three weeks of the 2026-27 regular season, with a flurry of injuries knocking out several members of the secondary.

Dallas has seen starters in the defensive backfield sidelined for multiple weeks, along with two key contributors. That led to a string of moves on Tuesday evening, but there are still some major concerns about the team's depth.

The Cowboys also lost Jonathan Bullard, a key member of the defensive line rotation, which is less than ideal for a team that is already struggling to stop the run. The team has also been without starting inside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown since Week 1, after he suffered a hamstring injury.

But while the injuries are piling up and the depth is looking grim on all three levels, the Cowboys finally received some good news this week.

DeMavrion Overshown Trending In Right Direction For Week 3

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon as Dallas begins to ramp up its preparations for a Week 4 showdown on the road against the Houston Texans.

Schottenheimer noted that starting safety Malik Hooker "may need another week," but that Overshown is "trending toward returning for Sunday’s game vs. Houston."

That is great news for the Cowboys' defense, especially with the emergence of rookie Jaishawn Barham. The 2026 third-round pick has been a standout for the Cowboys since taking over green-dot duties in Overshown's absence. He has earned a spot in the starting lineup, so it will be interesting to see how the team moves forward with both men healthy.

The obvious decision would be send Dee WInters to the bench, while Overshown slides in next to Barham to create a dynamic duo. With Barham's no-nense physicality and Overshown's ability to fly in pursuit, it gives the middle of the Cowboys' defense an exciting one-two punch.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps Dallas could even take a risk and see what Overshown's speed and athleticism could add to the defense if he's utilized at the edge. Either way, it will be nice to have two capable linebackers son the field together.

Then there is another question: will Overshown reclaim the green dot or did Barham earn the right to keep the responsibility? That is something we will learn more about in the coming days as the Cowboys return to the practice field.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —