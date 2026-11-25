If you're a Dallas Cowboys fan who wants to see head coach Brian Schottenheimer gone, you're going to love what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has to say on the subject.

With the Cowboys sitting at 5-6, Fowler puts Schotty on the hot seat and thinks it will take a playoff berth for the embattled Cowboys coach to keep his job.

Fowler also noted that the vibes coming from Cowboys leadership "are not great," and another interesting nugget was thrown in with his comments on Schottenheimer: Dallas demoting defensive coordinator Christian Parker wasn't a universally-liked move.

"And the vibes out of Dallas leadership are not great. The Christian Parker move was not universally well-received in the building. This might be a case where coach Brian Schottenheimer needs a playoff berth to ensure a third season," Fowler wrote.

Fellow ESPN reporter Dan Graziano agreed with the belief about Schottenheimer's job security.

"And I agree on Schottenheimer," Graziano said. "The Cowboys are more patient with coaches than their reputation would lead you to believe, but they had very high hopes for this season.

"If it fizzles out because they blew the defensive coordinator hire, and Schottenheimer gets to the end of the year with another losing record, I think there would be some smoke there."

Players among those that disagreed with Parker demotion

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not surprising to see not everyone loved the Parker decision. We already knew that was the case, at least based on what the Cowboys players were saying about the move.

"Honestly, hurt my heart," rookie defensive back Caleb Downs said. "(Parker is) still one of the people that we're looking to have around, looking to play for, one of our sources of motivation."

"It isn't like he can change what's going on on the field," veteran cornerback Cobie Durant said about senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who took over play-calling duties from Parker. "Only we can change that. The play calling is going to be the same… he can't change the 11 guys that're on the field. We have to change that. And that's accountability. We've got to do that."

The Cowboys needed to do something to try and fix their ailing unit, so the move to demote Parker was understandable since Dallas can't do anything personnel-wise.

Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine watches game play from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But that doesn't mean Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys' brass don't deserve blame here.

They hired a first-time play-caller knowing there would be growing pains and patience was needed, but they did so ahead of a season in which there was clearly a heightened sense of urgency.

Parker isn't blameless in all of this, but when it comes to being a rookie play-caller, he wasn't in the right situation to begin with.

A bleak outlook for Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it is indeed going to take a playoff berth for Schottenheimer to keep his job, it's not looking good for him.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys are being given a 30% chance to make the playoffs, with a 29% chance to win the division and just a 1% chance to grab a wild-card berth.

It's not hard to see why things are so bleak. Dallas has to make up three games on the New York Giants to finish in first place, and the Cowboys are all the way back in the No. 10 spot in the NFC playoff picture and have to jump the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers to get to No. 7.

Making matters worse, the Cowboys have the fourth-toughest remaining slate in the NFL.

If the rest of the season unfolds the way we expect and Fowler is right about Schottenheimer's job security, the Cowboys will be looking for a new coach in 2027.

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