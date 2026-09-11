Dallas Cowboys Name Green Dot Role On Defense Officialy Set For 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2026-27 NFL campaign after an offseason focused on revamping the defense. A season after finishing No. 30 overall in total defense and with the worst pass defense in the league, the difficult task was given to defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Throughout the offseason, Parker has made an immediate impression on the coaching staff and has molded the defensive roster in his vision.

From signing players who have familiarity with the scheme like safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, trading for a new pass rusher in Rashan Gary, and drafting versatile defensive back Caleb Downs in the first round, the defensive overhaul has been evident.

There was one question that remained, however, as we approach the start of the regular season, and that has now been answered. On Friday, the team officially announced who earned the green dot role on defense, becoming the quarterback of the defense.

Rising Dallas Cowboys Star Gets Major Opportunity in Contract Year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer appeared on 105.3 The Fan ahead of Thursday's practice, where he revealed that rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has earned the green dot role.

Overshown prominently wore the green dot throughout training camp and the preseason, and will now carry those responsibilities into the regular season. For Overshown, it is a great opportunity to increase his stock in a contract year.

"It's a process. Will there be multiple guys doing it? Overshown's gonna be doing it quite a bit, but, again, with our different packages going into this game, we do have different guys that can do it, but D. Mo will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting," Schottenheimer revealed.

Overshown has been one of the most exciting players on the Cowboys' defense when healthy, but he has unfortunately struggled with injuries throughout his career. Now that he has a healthy offseason behind him, he is hoping to take a major leap forward and have the breakout year that everyone has been waiting for.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During training camp, Overshown gained the confidence of the coaching after they presented him with an unorthodox challenge. While calling in the plays to Overshown, Parker made it seem like the communication system in the linebacker's helmet went out.

However, Overshown never missed a beat, and he still managed to get the calls in correctly.

It's going to be exciting to see how Overshown steps up in his new role as he continues to emerge as a breakout candidate this season, but in a contract year, we should expect to see the best version of Overshown we have seen so far.

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