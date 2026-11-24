The Dallas Cowboys are making a quick turnaround after their dominant win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. On Tuesday, the team returned to the practice field in pads, and coaches spoke to the media about how they are approaching the week.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was specifically asked about linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has seen his role reduced in recent weeks.

Overshown's decrease in usage started after he got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running onto the field and celebrating in street clothes, which led to many wondering whether he was being punished by the team.

Schottenheimer, like Jerry and Stephen Jones, is adamant that the two situations are not related, and instead says it's a way for the Cowboys to maximize Overshown's skillset during a lengthy season.

DeMarvion Overshown Impresing Coaching Staff In New Role

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked whether Overshown is in the doghouse and whether that has played a role in his decreased snaps, Schottenheimer said "absolutely not," while praising the linebacker and explaining why the team has been adapting his role.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way he's attacking his role; he's excited about his role," Schottenheimer said. "He's attacking special teams, and again, this is a long season. What we're trying to do is we're trying to utilize as many guys as we can and play to their strengths.

"That's been something that we've been emphasizing over the last couple of weeks.”

Overshown's dynamic speed and sideline-to-sideine ability is a great tool for the Cowboys, but his inability to stay healthy has hurt his ability to become a staple on defense. On special teams, that speed is also an asset, so it's a perfect role as the team aims to get him more involved.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown signs autographs at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll find out how Overshown's role continues to adapt when the Cowboys return to the field on Thanksgiving Day for a showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call for the game, while Pam Oliver and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline throughout the evening. Let's hope that Dallas can deliver with another big win and give Cowboys Nation something to be thankful for.

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