Cowboys-Eagles Uniform Matchup Brings Fan-Favorite Flair To Week 7 in Philly

Good morning, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are just hours away from the team returning to the practice field after brutal back-to-back losses as they begin to ramp up preparations for a third consecutive primetime appearance.

In Week 7, the Cowboys make the trip into enemy territory for a showdown against the rival Philadelphia Eagles. With the division wide open, this week's game will be crucial in determining who could take command of the race for the NFC East title.

Hopefully, for the sake of the Cowboys and the sanity of the fans, the team will be able to avoid embarrassment in the national primetime spotlight for a third straight week.

While the outcome of the game will be determined on the field, what we do know is that the Cowboys will be looking good when they step onto the field on Monday night, because they will be rocking the fan-favorite Arctic White (Color Rush) uniform combo.

Eagles-Cowboys uniform matchup for Week 7 Monday Night Football at the Linc is set 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iDIAr4zIJx — 🦅 (@EaglesOwnYou) September 2, 2026

The Eagles had an opportunity to make it an epic uniform showdown by rolling out their all-black look or kelly green throwbacks, but they opted to wear the standard midnight green jersey with white pants.

Once again, the Cowboys have to carry the show. This is the final time that Dallas will be wearing its Arctic White uniforms this season, having previously worn them for the team's 37-20 win over the rival Washington Commanders.

Since debuting the look in December 2022 against the Tennessee Titans, Dallas has a 7-1 record when rocking the look. Let's hope that trend continues on Monday night.

All of the information you need for Monday Night Football between the Cowboys and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 7 can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, October 26, 2026

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: ESPN, ABC, Disney+

Betting Odds: Cowboys -4.5 | O/U: 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -225 | Eagles +185

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —