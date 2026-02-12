New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Brings Versatility, Blitzing Prowess to Big D

The Dallas Cowboys have one focus during the NFL offseason: improve on the defensive side of the ball. That was an immediate focus after the team fired Matt Eberflus and hired new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The team will now need to add some talent to fit the new system, and it will all come down to free agency and the NFL draft.

With the Scouting Combine around the corner, ESPN's Field Yates shared his latest first-round projections for the 2026 NFL draft, with some picks that will make Cowboys Nation happy.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yates followed some conventional wisdom for the Cowboys and double-dipped on defense. With the first pick, the Cowboys land an impact linebacker who has become a favorite from the draftnik community, before adding some help on the edge.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest 2026 first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With NFL lineage, following in the footsteps of his father, former linebacker Lorenzo Styles, Sonny Styles has become a favorite prospect among Cowboys Nation. He brings the play-making impact and versatility that the team desperately needs at the linebacker position.

"Styles, who started as a safety at Ohio State, fits the mold of a modern NFL linebacker with his sideline-to-sideline range and ability to drop into coverage. He showed plenty of blitzing prowess in 2024 with six sacks, blending timing and instincts with his length and easy acceleration," Yates writes.

"There are few 2026 prospects with as much versatility as Styles, who played under longtime NFL defensive coordinator Matt Patricia this past season. New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker would love to have Styles as a building block in his scheme. After all, Dallas allowed 6.1 yards per play last season, second worst in the NFL behind the Bengals."

During his senior year, Styles recorded 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is an impressive 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, which would give Dallas even more power on their rebuilt defensive line. Not only would Ezeiruaku have some help on the opposite edge, but Faulk brings a strong presence against the run that the Cowboys have lacked since parting ways with DeMarcus Lawrence.

"Let's keep the Cowboys' defensive theme going with Faulk, who could help bolster a pass rush that tied for 22nd in total sacks this past season. Faulk was in the conversation as a top-10 prospect after seven sacks in 2024, but he had just two in 2025," Yates wrote.

"This pick would be a calculated bet on his upside at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds with smooth movement skills, stout hands to set the edge in the running game and overall growth potential. Faulk is among the youngest players in the draft, as he won't turn 21 until Sept. 7."

During his junior campaign, Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

