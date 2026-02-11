Cowboys' Defensive Rebuild Includes Elite Sack Artist in New NFL Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys' start to the NFL offseason has had one common theme: defensive improvement. From hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to putting together an exciting, up-and-coming staff around him, the team is looking to create the right culture for the future.
As NFL draft season begins to heat up, the draftniks have consistently had Dallas double-dipping on defense to revamp the roster as it looks to build for Parker's scheme.
With the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis right around the corner, Max Chadwick of PFF shared his latest first-round NFL mock draft, once again highlighting the team's major needs on the defensive side of the ball.
Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles, who is one of the most versatile linebackers in this year's class, has become a common pick for the Cowboys and is once again the first pick slotted to Dallas.
Next up, the Cowboys turn their attention to the edge, with one of the most dynamic and dominant pass rushers in this year's draft class.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25. A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.
Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State
"No Cowboys linebacker finished 2025 with a top-65 PFF overall grade, contributing to the unit's 31st-ranked mark (37.6)," Chadwick writes.
"Styles' 88.6 PFF overall grade this season ranked third in the Power Four, and he led all linebackers in PFF tackling grade (91.6), missing just 2.2% of his attempts."
Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
"Four Cowboys edge defenders are set to hit free agency, leaving the team in search of a long-term running mate for Donovan Ezeiruaku," Chadwick noted. "In this mock, Dallas goes with Howell, whose 12 sacks this year were tied for the fifth most in the FBS."
