Cowboys Could Have Trade-Back Partner in 2026 NFL Draft After Latest Buzz

We've seen a lot of trade-up scenarios for the Dallas Cowboys with their No. 12 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but what about a trade-back scenario?

While not the sexiest approach, it's still a possibility if Dallas gets on the clock in that spot and simply doesn't love anyone on the board.

It's not likely to happen, but it's something the Cowboys and their fans need to prepare themselves for because, as we know, anything and everything can happen in the NFL Draft.

On the trade-back front, there has been some recent buzz about the Detroit Lions possibly trading up, and the Cowboys are in striking distance for them.

The Lions a trade-back partner for Cowboys?

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reports that, in the mind of one unnamed personnel executive, the Lions could be "motivated to trade up" from No. 17 overall.

That because the Lions need an offensive tackle and with so few blue-chip players at the position in this draft, Detroit could look to get aggressive to get its hands on one.

"One personnel executive suggested that in a draft lighter on true blue chip tackles than is the norm, some teams believe really only two are in the 'surefire rookie starter category' – that Detroit will be motivated to trade up if need be," La Canfora wrote.

Detroit's desperate need at left tackle comes as a result of the team releasing Taylor Decker earlier this offseason.

Decker had a down year in 2025 as he battled injury and the Lions wanted him to take a pay cut, which he was not on board with. Decker asked for his release and the Lions obliged.

What a Cowboys-Lions trade would look like

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

According to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, the Cowboys' pick is worth 1,200 points while the Lions' pick is worth 950. For this, we'll suspend the idea of either team trading a 2027 selection because the word on the street is teams covet those.

In order to bridge the gap, the Lions would have to give up their second-round pick (400 points), as they don't have another selection that comes close to satisfying the differential.

That would point Detroit's total amount at 1,350, a differential of 150 points. Dallas throwing in its third-round pick (132 points) is enough to finish the job, but we could see the Cowboys maybe getting away with surrendering their fourth-rounder (70 points) instead if Detroit is desperate enough.

No matter how you slice it, this is actually a good trade on paper for the Cowboys, who would improve their spot by at least one round later in the draft and only move back five spots in the opening round.

The preferences at No. 12 are either to stick and pick or trade up to acquire the best player possible at a position of need like EDGE, linebacker or cornerback.

But if the Cowboys don't trade up and don't think anyone is worthy at 12, they could do a lot worse than this trade with the Lions.