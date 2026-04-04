There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and it's for good reason.

Dallas is one of multiple teams with a pair of first-round picks this year (Nos. 12 and 20) and that opens the door for some fireworks from Jerry Jones and Co. on Day 1.

As NFL Draft expert Todd McShay pointed out, there "is a lot of buzz" about the Cowboys moving up from pick No. 12, and he suggested a possible trade up with the Arizona Cardinals to No. 3 as a possibility.

However, as we laid out in the wake of McShay's comments, that kind of trade will probably be a bit too steep for Dallas to make, especially considering they'd have to unload both first-round selections to make it work.

Two realistic trade scenarios for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After seeing McShay's comments on a trade with the Cardinals, Cowboys beat writer, Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, agreed it was probably too much.

But he did go on to say he's watching the Cleveland Browns at No. 6 and the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9 as two teams Dallas could hammer out a deal with.

"Trade up conversations should definitely be watched though, but I’m looking closer at 6 (CLE) & 9 (KC)," Harris wrote.

What a Cowboys-Browns trade would entail

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has flat out said publicly that he isn't sure Cleveland will be sticking at No. 6, so the Browns are a prime trade candidate in Round 1.

Cleveland is also one of the teams we mentioned with two first-round picks (Nos. 6 and 24) in 2026.

The Cowboys and Browns could start with swapping their first-round picks. Dallas' are worth a total of 2,050, while Cleveland's total 2,340, according to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart.

There's obviously a gap to make up there, but Dallas could throw in another selection or two from 2026 and/or 2027 to close it up.

An expensive endeavor, no doubt, but the Cowboys still make two picks in the first round and almost get their pick of the lot of some of the best defensive players in this draft at No. 6 overall.

Branching off this trade, Dallas could then turn around and trade down from that No. 24 pick in a deal that gets a Day 2 selection back in the package.

What a Cowboys-Chiefs trade would look like

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' No. 9 pick is worth 1,350, which makes a trade for the Cowboys much easier to pull off because, again, Dallas' earliest first-round selection is worth 1,200.

While it wouldn't be ideal to have zero Day 2 picks after acquiring one in the Osa Odighizuwa trade, Dallas could simply give up its third-round selection, which is worth 132, to facilitate this trade.

From there, Dallas could look to wheel and deal again at Pick No. 20 to move back while also acquiring a Day 2 pick in the exchange.