Cowboys Urged to Steer Clear of Miami Pass Rusher in 2026 NFL Draft

Arguably the biggest need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2026 NFL draft is more depth at the EDGE position.

Dallas traded for Rashan Gary, which helps, but they’re still very thin overall when it comes to pass rushers. That’s why, even with their dire need at linebacker, they’ve been linked to pass rushers in just about every mock draft.

Many of those mocks have included Miami’s Akheem Mesidor, often considered a target for the Cowboys at No. 20. It’s easy to see why after Mesidor exploded for 12.5 sacks during his final season with the Hurricanes. He was so productive that he even racked up more sacks than Rueben Bain Jr.

Mesidor, who measured in at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds at the NFL Combine, is also a strong run defender. He has all the makings of a player who can contribute early for a defense desperate for a spark.

Even so, Locked on Cowboys’ Marcus Mosher says it would be “crazy” to take Mesidor in the first round, citing a long injury history which includes a torn ligament in each foot as well as shoulder surgery.

Akheem Mesidor tore ligaments in both of his feet and has already had a shoulder surgery in his football career.



I think you would be crazy to draft a pass-rusher in Round 1 with that type of injury history. pic.twitter.com/KBsmI2pJmU — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 8, 2026

Mosher’s concerns have been shared leading up to the draft. There are also concerns about Mesidor’s age, with the former Hurricane entering the draft at 25 years old following a six-year stint in the NCAA.

That said, those concerns are the reason Mesidor is expected to be on the board at No. 20. There will be teams, especially those with younger rosters, that don’t want a player who will be 30 when he negotiates his second NFL contract.

For Dallas, the age isn’t as much of a concern. While getting a younger player is preferred, they’re trying to win now, so their main focus will be how someone like Mesidor can help in 2026.

Should the injuries be a concern?

Miami Hurricanes DE Akheem Mesidor against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mesidor’s foot injuries, which were mentioned by Mosher, occurred in 2022 and 2023. The shoulder surgery was in 2022. Since going through those setbacks, Mesidor has been relatively healthy.

He played in 28 games over the past two seasons, missing just one game in 2025 due to injury.

That means he’s shown significant durability for nearly three years. For that reason, the Cowboys might feel comfortable rolling the dice, especially if they miss out on the premium pass rushers early in Round 1.

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