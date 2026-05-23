Dallas Cowboys Urged To Trade For Disgruntled Super Bowl Champ EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 offseason with one goal in mind: rebuild the defense so Dak Prescott and the high-flying offense get the support they need (and deserve), after a disappointing 2025 campaign that ended with the team missing the NFL playoffs for a second straight year.

Dallas fired Matt Eberflus and hired new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to lead the rebuild, which focuses on versatility and creativity after fielding the league's worst pass defense and No. 30-ranked overall defense.

With Parker at the helm, the Cowboys have brought in several new faces who are expected to contribute from Day 1, from trading for Pro Bowl edge Rashan Gary to signing veteran safety Jalen Thompson in free agency and selecting Ohio State star Caleb Downs in the first round of the NFL Draft.

But while the team has put a lot of energy and focus into rebuilding the defense, there is another move the Cowboys should have on their radar to continue bolstering the pass rusher.

Dallas Cowboys Should Call Cardinals About Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report identified "one move each NFL team still needs to make this offseason," with the Cowboys named a good fit for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat.

Sweat, a 2021 Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion as a member of the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, did not report to the start of Cardinals OTAs. He is reportedly "not particularly happy" in Arizona, according to Cardinals insiderKyle Odegard.

Last season, Sweat started all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 30 total tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for a loss, and 12 sacks.

If he could bring that type of production to Dallas to go along with rising star Donovan Ezeiruaku, Gary, and first-round pick Malachi Lawrence, the Cowboys' edge room will have immediately taken a major step forward this season.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While there is no guarantee that Sweat is on the trade block, it is a situation that the Cowboys should continue to monitor as the offseason program rolls on.

Last season against the Cowboys, Sweat recorded two sacks and one tackle for a loss, so let's just hope he would take it easy on Dak Prescott if they were to go head-to-head every day on the practice field.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —