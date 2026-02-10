DeMarcus Lawrence Roasts Cowboys After Super Bowl 60 Victory
DeMarcus Lawrence is a Super Bowl champion, and it only took one season after leaving the Dallas Cowboys for that to happen.
A second-round pick in 2014 out of Boise State, Lawrence spent 11 seasons in Dallas before leaving in free agency in 2025. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks, helping them win 14 games in the regular season.
That was enough to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and Seattle, led by their stifling defense, wound up running the table and winning it all. Lawrence claimed when he signed in Seattle that they had a Super Bowl-caliber team, and that proved to be a prophetic statement.
Shortly after winning, Lawrence delivered a gut-punch to Cowboys fans, reminding them that America’s Team needs more than visibility to win.
"I appreciate all my fans that supported me through it all, but at the end of the day, players win championships," Lawrence told Josina Anderson, "not logos. Don't ever get it twisted."
When asked to elaborate, Lawrence said he was ready to put the past behind him.
"I'm just focused on celebrating with my guys, enjoying this moment, leaving the past where it's at. At the end of the day, I'm a Super Bowl champion now. I don't have to even worry about situations like that no more. That situation is below me. I'm a champion; what are we talking about, really?"
DeMarcus Lawrence wasn’t bashing fans with his message
Fans might not love the comment from Lawrence, but it’s not truly a shot at them. Instead, it’s a message for Jerry and Stephen Jones, who have been guilty of leaning on “the star on the helmet” in negotiations.
He dealt with that in 2019 when the Cowboys dragged their feet on his extension, then watched as one teammate after another went through the same thing.
Jones has made no apologies for how he acts, either. Instead, he proudly boasts that his team is a “soap opera 365 days a year.” That approach might help line Jerry’s pockets, but as Lawrence claims, it’s not helping them win.
