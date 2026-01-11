Cowboys' full list of 2026 NFL draft picks after securing two top-20 selections

The Dallas Cowboys are in full offseason mode after missing out on the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive season. The first order of business is hiring a new defensive coordinator. Then, the team can look toward free agency and the NFL draft.

Dallas has officially locked up two top-20 picks in the first round of the draft, following the Green Bay Packers' elimination from the postseason.

The Cowboys acquired Green Bay's first-round pick in the MIcah Parsons trade.

Unfortunately for Dallas, after their two first-round picks, they will not pick again until Day three of the draft, with no picks in Round 2 or Round 3.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.

So, when will the Cowboys be on the clock in the spring?

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at where the Cowboys stand in the 2026 NFL draft order can be seen below.

List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photo before the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station.

Round 1

12

20 (via Green Bay)

Round 4

12 (112)

Round 5

12 (151)

39 (178) - compensatory pick

Round 6



35 (215) - compensatory pick

Round 7

5 (221 via NYG)

9 (225 via Kansas City)

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Round 1

A sign sits beside the 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock outside of Acrisure Stadium

Las Vegas (3-14) New York Jets (3-14) Arizona (3-14) Tennessee (3-14) New York Giants (4-13) Cleveland (5-12) Washington (5-12) New Orleans (6-11) Kansas City (6-11) Cincinnati (6-11) Miami (7-10) Dallas (7-9-1) Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 8-9) Baltimore (8-9) Tampa Bay (8-9) New York Jets (via Indianapolis - 8-9) Detroit (9-8) Minnesota (9-8) Carolina (8-9) Dallas (via Green Bay - 9-7-1) Pittsburgh (10-7) Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) Philadelphia (11-6) Buffalo (12-5) Chicago (11-6) San Francisco (12-5) Houston (12-5) Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 13-4) Los Angeles Rams (12-5) New England (14-3) Denver (14-3) Seattle (14-3)

