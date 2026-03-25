Cowboys Mock Draft Features New 'Relentless' EDGE Target, Lockdown CB

The Dallas Cowboys have been sending a strong contingent to Pro Days across the country, with the 2026 NFL Draft less than one month away. Dallas has stopped by several high-profile Pro Days, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and VP of Player Personnel Will McClay getting an up-close look at the top prospects.

Leading up to the draft, there is a strong belief that the team's main focus will be adding talent to the defense, which it has done throughout the start of free agency, and the draftnik community continues to follow that trend.

Most recently, ESPN's Field Yates shared his latest mock draft, with the Cowboys double-dipping on defense with two immediate impact players.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy yells while carrying a deflated gator after defeating Florida at Neyland Stadium | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone knows that the Cowboys need to continue adding talent to the secondary, and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy has been a common pick, but the emergence of Oklahoma star R Mason Thomas is an intriguing curveball for the team.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at Yates' latest first-round projections for the Cowboys in this year's draft can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy reacts after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. | Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Cowboys Nation could have some hesitation about the team selecting another cornerback coming off of a serious knee injury, but there is a big moment on the horizon. McCoy will work out for scouts at the Vols Pro Day on March 31, so teams will get a good look at how his recovery is going. If all goes well and McCoy shows that he will be ready for camp, he is a perfect fit for Dallas.

"One of the true wild cards in this draft is McCoy, as he's a top-10 talent but has not played or worked out for scouts since an ACL tear in January 2025," Yates wrote.

"At his best, McCoy is the top coverage cornerback in this class, with exceptional length (77-inch wingspan), ball skills, patience and timing to disrupt wideouts. In a full 2024 season, he had four interceptions and seven passes defensed. The Cowboys need all the cornerback help they can get after finishing last in yards per dropback allowed (7.3) and total pass breakups (30)."

In his lone healthy year with the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed. He earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas during a game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Thomas is a new name to be linked to Dallas during draft season, with names like Akheem Mesidor, T.J. Parker, Jacob Rodriguez, and CJ Allen more commonly projected to the Cowboys at pick No. 20. However, Thomas is a player who brings exactly what the Cowboys' defense needs.

"Thomas is my type of football player as an explosive, powerful, and relentless pass rusher. Plus, he has heavy hands and a nasty attitude when defending the run (21 run stops over the past two seasons)," Yates wrote. "Thomas dealt with an injury for part of the 2025 season, but he still finished with 6.5 sacks and 23 pressures in nine games."

During his senior campaign with the Sooners, Thomas had a career-high 26 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble return for a touchdown. He has an undeniable nose for the ball.