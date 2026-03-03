Cowboys 'Best-Case NFL Draft Scenario' Would Be Godsend For Christian Parker

The Dallas Cowboys spent a lot of time in Indianapolis over the past week, getting an up-close look at some of the top prospects in this year's NFL draft class. Dallas put a strong focus on defensive backs and linebackers, making it clear that the goal is to improve on defense.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is looking to implement his new scheme in Dallas, which will require an overhaul of the roster and the addition of new talent.

One of the biggest areas of need for the Cowboys is in the secondary, with the team fielding the worst pass defense in the league during the 2025 campaign. With Parker's success as a defensive backs coach, the hope is that he can make an immediate improvement.

John Kosko of PFF recently shared his "best-case scenarios" for all NFC teams in the upcoming draft, with the Cowboys' best-case scenario being a true dream. For Dallas, the ideal player to land is Ohio State do-it-all safety Caleb Downs, who many consider the best overall player in this year's class.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"A projected top-10 pick and the Cowboys selecting 12th overall, Downs would be a dream scenario for Dallas. Highly instinctual and an explosive athlete, Downs would immediately upgrade the safety room and the whole defense. He earned an 85.0-plus PFF coverage grade in each of his three college seasons," Kosko wrote.

"Stout against the run and excellent in coverage, Downs makes every player around him better."

The Cowboys need a new leader in the secondary, and it's hard to remember a time when they had a true game-changer at safety. Downs is talented enough to go much higher, making this an easy selection if he slides to the No. 12 pick.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs celebrates a play against Western Michigan. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Downs recorded 68 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.