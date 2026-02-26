News is coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine quickly, as players have been revealing to the media which teams they've met with. One thing we have learned from this is that the Dallas Cowboys, who have multiple needs on defense, have been sitting down with some of the top secondary prospects in the class.

It was already revealed that they met with some of the premier cornerbacks, including Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood, and Mansoor Delane.

They didn't stop there, however, as the Cowboys are also getting to know the top safeties in the class. The No. 1 prospect at the position is Ohio State's Caleb Downs, and he revealed on Thursday that he's already had a formal meeting with Dallas.

Downs is an intriguing prospect who had 257 tackles and six interceptions in three seasons with the Buckeyes. He added 16 tackles for loss, proving he can be used in a multitude of roles.

His versatility makes him an ideal fit for the Cowboys, especially after defensive coordinator Christian Parker made it clear how important the slot corner position is to a defense. Downs, who is able to play both safety positions, is also excellent in the slot, making him a chess piece that would solve a lot of problems.

Cowboys would need to get aggressive to land Caleb Downs

The chances of Downs being on the board when the Cowboys select at No. 12 are slim. Perhaps enough of the teams ahead of them target other positions, such as EDGE, to help him slide, but that feels like a long shot.

That means the Cowboys will need to get aggressive if they want to move up for Downs. Dallas insider Bryan Broaddus recently floated the idea of trading the 12th and 20th picks to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for No. 6 overall and the Browns' second-round pick, No. 39 overall.

It's an interesting trade idea that would allow the Cowboys to bring in the best safety in the class, while still giving them a decent selection in Round 2.

Cowboys also met with Toledo standout

In addition to Downs, Dallas had a formal meeting with Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who is generally considered the second-best safety in this class.

More of a bruiser, McNeil-Warren would serve as an enforcer on the back end of the defense. While Downs would be the superior pick, landing McNeil-Warren would add some much-needed toughness in the secondary.