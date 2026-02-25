Cowboys Country

2026 Cowboys NFL Combine Meeting Tracker, Full List of Formal Team Meetings

The Dallas Cowboys hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and are taking advantage of the Scouting Combine to meet with some of the top prospects in this year's class.
The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is off and running, and the Dallas Cowboys have a clear goal in mind: get an up-close and personal look at some of the top defensive prospects in this year's draft class.

Dallas has been open about its desire to rebuild its defense during the offseason, adding talent in free agency and the draft, where the team holds two first-round picks.

With the Combine underway, the Cowboys have begun conducting formal meetings with this year's combine participants, with a heavy focus on linebacker to get things rolling.

Linebacker is undeniably among the team's biggest weaknesses on the No. 30-ranked defense, and the team lacks depth, especially following the release of veteran linebacker Logan Wilson, who the team acquired ahead of last season's trade deadline.

Who do the Cowboys have in their sights this week in Indy?

A closer look at the Cowboys' formal meetings at the 2026 Combine can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine Meeting Tracker

  • CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs
  • Kendal Daniels, linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners
  • Kaleb Elarms-Orr, linebacker, TCU Horned Frogs
  • Harold Perkins Jr, linebacker, LSU Tigers
  • Arvell Reese, linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes

This is a developing story. Post will be updated as more meetings are revealed throughout the week.

On-field workouts at the NFL Combine begin on Thursday, February 26, with kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers, and will run through Sunday, March 1, with the offensive linemen.

2026 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

  • Thursday, Feb. 26: kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers
  • Friday, Feb. 27: tight ends, cornerbacks, and safeties
  • Saturday, Feb. 28: quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs
  • Sunday, March 1: offensive linemen

* Biggest team needs in bold

Media Availability

  • Wednesday, Feb. 25: kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers
  • Thursday, Feb. 26: tight ends, cornerbacks, and safeties
  • Friday, Feb. 27: quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs
  • Saturday, Feb. 28: offensive linemen

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

