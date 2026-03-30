Cowboys First-Round Draft Target Predicted to Make Immediate NFL Impact

In an ideal world, the Dallas Cowboys will take a pair of defensive players in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft and both of those players will make an immediate impact in Year 1.

One player the Cowboys have been routinely connected to with the No. 12 overall pick in mock drafts this offseason is LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

That certainly makes sense considering the Cowboys have no shortage of question marks at the position thanks to concerns with DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel.

The concern with Bland stems from his injury issues, and Revel remains unproven after one injury-shortened season in the league.

Mansoor Delane predicted to make Day 1 impact

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox took a swing at predicting the NFL draft prospects who will make an immediate impact and Delane was included in his list.

"With the physical tools needed to play press-man coverage and the instincts and vision needed for zone, Delane should quickly adapt to any scheme as a pro," Knox explained. "His 6'0", 187-pound frame will allow him to thrive on the perimeter."

"The majority of teams picking inside the top 15 could use at least one starting cornerback. Delane has 44 games of experience and the physical tools needed to fill that need by Week 1," he added.

Landing a top-tier prospect like Delane would be huge for the Cowboys, who need as many blue-chip players on defense as possible.

Not only could Delane shore up the boundary, but the LSU star could provide the immediate impact a win-now team like the Cowboys desperately needs.

The problem for Dallas is Delane could very well be off the board before the No. 12 overall pick, so the Cowboys might have to pull off a trade up to nab him.

But making that kind of investment in an elite prospect like Delane would be well worth it under the circumstances.