Cowboys defensive star set for another unfortunate offseason surgery

For the past few seasons, the Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been unable to stay healthy. Injuries continue to plague the unit, which the team has heavily invested in with blockbuster contracts to DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, who were previously All-Pros.

Ahead of Week 18, the Cowboys announced that the team released Diggs, while Bland was placed on injured reserve in late December.

Now, with the team preparing for the NFL offseason, Bland announced he will undergo another foot surgery. Bland missed the start of the 2024 campaign after foot surgery, and the injury continued to plague him throughout 2025.

MORE: Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Bland admitted the injury was bothering him most of the season, but he is optimistic he will be healthy for the team's offseason program, per ESPN's Todd Archer. He will undergo surgery on January 13.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I’m always trying to get back to feeling like I’m regular, feel like me," Bland told reporters.

Archer added that Bland acknowledged the extra time off this offseason should help with recovery and rehab, instead of trying to rush back during the regular season.

MORE: Insider says Cowboys must change approach to address biggest needs

This season, Bland appeared in 12 games, recording a career-high 73 tackles, with six passes defensed, and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.

Hopefully Bland will be able to return to full strength, because he will be an important part of the secondary moving forward, especially if the plan is for the defense to improve entering 2026.

$92 Million Man

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed, before the 2025-26 season.

The deal averages to $23 million per year, and makes Bland the league's sixth-highest paid cornerback. Bland is now under contract in Dallas through the 2029 season.

In 2023, Bland earned first-team All-Pro honors and set NFL records for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season and most defensive touchdowns in a season with five. That is the level of production the Cowboys will hope to see after he is healthy and returns to the field.

Rapid reactions from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing Week 18 loss to Giants

2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys’ flat Week 18 loss to Giants

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?