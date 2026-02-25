Cowboys Meet With Trio of Elite Pass Rush Prospects at NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is currently taking place in Indianapolis and while the drills haven’t started, there’s still plenty of information to gather. Stephen Jones kicked things off by giving fans some insight to the Dallas Cowboys’ plans for the offseason.

Now, we’re seeing which players the Cowboys are interested in. Dallas has been conducting interviews with multiple players, including three of the best pass rushers in the class.

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have met with Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr., Texas Tech’s David Bailey, and Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell.

The Dallas Cowboys have had formal meetings with Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr., Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell and Texas Tech DE David Bailey. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) February 25, 2026

These three players are arguably the top EDGE prospects in the 2026 NFL draft, and should be on the Cowboys’ radar. Unfortunately, there’s also a chance they won’t be able to draft any of these prospects, with Bain and Bailey both expected to be selected in the top 10, with Bain consistently being mocked in the top five.

Cowboys would have to get aggressive for Rueben Bain, David Bailey

Texas Tech Red Raiders EDGE David Bailey reacts as he walks off the field following the game against Arizona State | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When the season first ended, it felt as though David Bailey had a chance to be selected by Dallas at No. 12. Now that seems highly improbable. Bailey, who had 14.5 sacks for the dominant Red Raiders defense, has climbed up boards and could be gone within the top 10 picks.

Rueben Bain doesn’t have the same numbers as Bailey, but his talent is off the charts. He has all the tools to be developed into one of the league’s premier edge rushers, and will be one of the first names called. If the Cowboys want a shot at either player, they’re going to need to be aggressive and move up in the draft.

Cashius Howell shouldn’t be overlooked

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell against the Auburn Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Cashius Howell doesn’t get the same attention as Bain or Bailey, but he shouldn’t be overlooked.

After three seasons at Bowling Green, Howell transferred to Texas A&M, where he blossomed into a star. In 2025, he had 31 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and deflected six passes.

He boasts an impressive set of pass rush moves, which will make him an impact player as a rookie. He also has experience with the two-point stance, which is ideal for defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Howell does need to improve against the run, but out of the top prospects, he might be the most realistic at No. 12.