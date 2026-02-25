Analyst Proposes Aggressive Cowboys Trade Into Top 5 of 2026 Draft

Trades weren’t a problem for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

Dallas added multiple players ahead of training camp, bringing in George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenneth Murray from the Tennessee Titans, and Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills.

They later traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, adding two first-round picks in the process. They also landed Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson ahead of the NFL trade deadline as they attempted to fix their defense.

Not every move panned out, but the Cowboys showed they’re open for business. During the NFL Scouting Combine, Stephen Jones said that would again be the case during this offseason. That proclamation has Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinking they could make a splash on draft day.

Davenport says the Cowboys could trade both their picks in Round 1 (No. 12 and No. 20) to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for pick No. 4 and No. 66 in Round 3. Such a move would allow them to go after a game-changing pass rusher such as Ohio State’s Arvell Reese or Miami’s Reuben Bain Jr.

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. against the Mississippi Rebels. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

”The Dallas defense was atrocious last year—30th in total defense and dead last in scoring defense. The Cowboys struggled to rush the passer as well, managing just 35 sacks. This move into the top-five would give Dallas the opportunity to select an elite prospect on the edge, whether it's Ohio State's Arvell Reese or Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.,” Davenport wrote.

“The Tennessee Titans need an edge-rusher too. But Tennessee's needs go well beyond that, and a trade back would allow the team to address multiple needs while keeping a pair of picks inside the top 20.”

Would this be a good move for the Cowboys?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The thought process is sound on Davenport’s suggestion. The Cowboys would be able to secure arguably the best pass-rusher in the class, which would instantly improve their defense. They also would get a third-round pick, which they currently don’t have.

The question as to whether this is a good deal or not comes down to one thing: how new defensive coordinator Christian Parker feels about the current roster.

From the outside, the defense is atrocious and needs multiple new starters. However, if Parker believes some of the guys fit his scheme, he might be thrilled to add a game-changer. If he believes a complete overhaul is needed, it might be more prudent to keep the two picks in the top 20.