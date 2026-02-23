NFL Draft Positions Dallas Cowboys Will Focus on at Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and the Dallas Cowboys will be a hot topic during the week. Due to the Micah Parsons trade, Dallas has two picks in Round 1.

They're expected to focus on the defensive side of the ball with those selections, which makes sense given the struggles they had on that side of the ball in 2025. They'll also be rebuilding the defensive roster to fit new coordinator Christian Parker.

With so many holes, the only real question is what positions they will truly focus on during the combine. Let's try and answer that by zeroing in on the three positions the Cowboys will pay the closest attention to.

Secondary

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It’s hard to determine which position in the secondary needs the most help, so the Cowboys will need to simply scout every player whether they’re a safety, cornerback, or even a hybrid. The Cowboys need a slot cornerback, a starting safety, and someone who can push Shavon Revel.

There’s no shortage of players with LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs standing out as ideal picks. Even if they land one of them in Round 1, the Cowboys still need to keep tabs on Day 3 prospects who can add some much-needed depth.

Linebacker

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Christian Parker taking over, there’s renewed hope for Marist Liufau. The Cowboys also have DeMarvion Overshown, who is special when healthy.

That said, there’s no guarantee with either player and the depth leaves a lot to be desired. That’s why Dallas will keep an eye on linebackers as much as any position during the Scouting Combine.

Sonny Styles from Ohio State and CJ Allen from Georgia are two prospects that would fit, but don’t rule out Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez as an option should they trade back from No. 20.

EDGE

Texas A&M Aggies DE Cashius Howell rushes the line past Miami Hurricanes OT Markel Bell. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This class is pretty deep at EDGE, which is great news for the Cowboys. They were fortunate to get some production out of Jadeveon Clowney and James Houston, but overall, their pass rush left a lot to be desired in 2025.

Players such as David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr. are unlikely to last until No. 12, but the Cowboys will have several options to consider in Round 1. That includes Texas A&M's Cashius Howell and Miami's Akheem Mesidor.

Unless they land a stud in free agency, it's going to be difficult for the Cowboys not selecting a pass rusher in the opening round.