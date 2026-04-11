Cowboys Take One Step Closer to Selecting Elite 2026 NFL Draft Prospect

Because they own the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and could possibly move up from that spot, the Dallas Cowboys have been doing their homework on some of the elite prospects.

And now, we can add another to the list of those the team has met with, as NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler reports the Cowboys are hosting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs on a 30 visit.

"The Dallas Cowboys are hosting Ohio State SAF Caleb Downs for a 30 visit, per league source," Fowler reported. "Potential option early on night one."

Downs is widely viewed as one of the best players in the entire draft, regardless of position. He is very much an option for the Cowboys in the first round, whether that be with the No. 12 pick or via trade up.

Will Caleb Downs be an option at No. 12?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As highly as Downs is viewed, there is a chance he falls into the Cowboys' lap at No. 12 overall, mostly because of good old positional value.

Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab went into detail about how the position Downs plays could cause him to slip.

"Downs, a versatile Ohio State safety, had a great season for the Buckeyes, has the measurements that teams seek in a safety and showed all of the skills that can make him an impact player in the NFL," Schwab wrote. "But it’s also rare that a safety is drafted in the top 10. Safety isn’t viewed as valuable as other positions like left offensive tackle, edge rusher and, of course, quarterback."

That would be just fine with the Cowboys, who likely would gladly take a potential generational talent like Downs at No. 12. We wouldn't rule out Dallas making a move up for him, though.

Why Cowboys could draft Caleb Downs

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have clear needs all over their secondary, and Downs can help them with two of those.

The Cowboys don't have a clear starting duo at safety, where the Ohio State product can play in the box or back deep (he's viewed as better in the box, though), and he can play in the slot.

A high-energy defender, Downs was elite as a run defender and in coverage for the Buckeyes. In 2025, he posted grades of 87.0 in coverage and 82.6 in run defense, per Pro Football Focus. We know Dallas needs to improve in both areas after ranking dead-last and 23rd against the pass and run, respectively, last season.

He also brings the intangibles, both with his high football IQ and leadership qualities. For a defense that needs a culture rebuild, Downs can certainly help push that in the right direction.

If the Cowboys can come away with Downs by sticking and picking, it would amount to a massive addition for Christian Parker's defense.