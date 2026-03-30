New Cowboys Mock Draft Has Dallas Doubling Down on Secondary

Fixing the secondary has been a top priority for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker taking over, the Cowboys have signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as former Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. Each signing fits Parker’s scheme well, but with many of them on one-year deals, the Cowboys are likely to add more defensive backs in the 2026 NFL draft.

That’s exactly what they do in the latest mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller, the Cowboys continue to add help in the secondary by using both of their picks in Round 1 on defensive backs.

Round 1, Pick 12: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy is quickly becoming the favorite for Dallas in mock drafts, and Miller has him going to the Cowboys at No. 12.

"Dallas' cornerback room is full of question marks behind DaRon Bland due to the release of Trevon Diggs. Bland is solid, but the Cowboys need a corner who scares opposing QBs. McCoy missed last season following a torn ACL suffered in January 2025, but his 2024 tape was elite, with four interceptions and nine passes defensed," Miller wrote.

"The 6-foot-1, 188-pound McCoy profiles as a physical outside cornerback with smooth moving skills in phase. He would have been my top cornerback in the 2025 class if he was draft-eligible."

McCoy is one of the top corners in this class, but he didn’t play in 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL. If healthy, he would be a plug-and-play starter, but the Cowboys have had bad luck with scouting players coming off serious injuries.

Round 1, Pick 20: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Miller sticks with the defensive backfield at No. 20, taking Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

"After going corner at No. 12, the Cowboys could land a long-term safety option, as they need a youthful upgrade to 30-year-old Malik Hooker and free agent signee Jalen Thompson," Miller wrote.

"McNeil-Warren would be elite in a three-safety look due to his 6-foot-4 build, range and ability to play in the box. He's very good at erasing passing lanes, but McNeil-Warren's best asset is his downhill tackling ability that has led to nine career forced fumbles. Dallas needs difference-makers on defense, and McNeil-Warren's turnover creation would be welcome.”

Dallas had no defensive backs capable of being an enforcer this past season. McNeil-Warren can fill that void and give them a potential game-changer who can move all around the defense.