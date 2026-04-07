If the Dallas Cowboys come away with the kind of first-round draft haul ESPN's Peter Schrager has mocked to them in his first projections, it will have been a good night for Jerry Jones.

Schrager, who put out his first of two mock drafts on Tuesday, has the Cowboys landing Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 12 and Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor at No. 20.

"Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia told me on The Schrager Hour that Downs will be the smartest player on whichever team drafts him and should be a face of the franchise," Schrager said. "The Cowboys need that on defense, even if safety isn't valued the same as pass rusher or cornerback. Downs could team up with Jalen Thompson and Malik Hooker on the back end and help curtail the big plays that hurt Dallas last season (gave up 54 plays of 25-plus yards, most in the NFL). If he's on the board, he would be a steal at No. 12."

"Mesidor is one of the older players in this class, having just turned 25 years old, but he also might be the prospect most ready to make an immediate impact," Schrager said. "He was an absolute menace for Miami, and he'd immediately become one of Dallas' top pass rushers off the edge. Mesidor tallied 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025."

A great haul for the Cowboys

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sign us up for this one.

Downs is widely viewed as one of the very best players in this draft and a potential generational talent, so getting him at No. 12 overall would be shocking and a total steal for the Cowboys.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah hasn't ruled out this exact scenario playing out, as he told 105.3 The Fan in March that Downs falling to Dallas is a possibility for multiple reasons.

"I wouldn't give up hope on Downs (for Dallas)," Jeremiah said on 105.3 The Fan. " ... I would not, I would not put that one to rest just yet."

Jeremiah added, "Weird stuff happens in the safety position. I don't agree with it, but it has been pushed down to some degree. And then with Downs, you're looking at someone who's not big, he's under six feet, he's a little over 200 pounds. He's got short arms. He doesn't have a ton of splash plays."

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs runs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have made some moves to aid the safeties room, but they are without a true anchor and long-term solution at the position. Downs, who can wear multiple hats on defense, would instantly check that box and make an impact from Day 1.

Getting a productive edge rusher (12.5 sacks in 2025) like Mesidor checks another box because the Cowboys need more help at the position. As Schrager notes, Mesidor is an older prospect but that could also help him make a more immediate impact, something Dallas certainly needs.