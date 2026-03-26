Dallas Cowboys Receive Major Caleb Downs Update From NFL Insider

The Dallas Cowboys have a major opportunity that lies ahead during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh next month.

Dallas holds the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks in the first round, and could make two franchise-altering selections if everything falls into place.

That said, some fans don't think the No. 12 pick will be able to produce a star-level player, especially on defense, like some of the teams picking in the top five are likely to get.

However, one name that Cowboy fan have had their eyes on could be falling a bit down the board just enough to allow Dallas to land a future star in the team's secondary for years to come.

Dallas Cowboys Could Be in Position to Land Ohio State DB Caleb Downs

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates after sacking Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per NFL Network's draft insider Daniel Jeremiah, Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs could be falling down the board in first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which would allow for the Cowboys to potentially make him their top selection next month.

"I wouldn't give up hope on Downs (for Dallas)," Jeremiah said on 105.3 The Fan. " ... I would not, I would not put that one to rest just yet."

Jeremiah said that Downs' slight fall in the first round is a possibility due to the growing way that the safety position is being undervalued along with some of the shortcomings that the Ohio State star possesses.

"Weird stuff happens in the safety position. I don't agree with it, but it has been pushed down to some degree," Jeremiah said. "And then with Downs, you're looking at someone who's not big, he's under six feet, he's a little over 200 pounds. He's got short arms. He doesn't have a ton of splash plays."

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs warms up during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though it may seem like Jeremiah is being overly critical of Downs as a prospect, he added that Downs remains his top safety in the draft, and is simply pointing out reasons that other teams might pass on him before Dallas is on the clock at No. 12 overall.

Downs, who played one year at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State, finished his college career having played in 44 games while posting 257 total tackles (164 solo), 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions.

A two-time All-American and the 2025 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Downs also had two punt return touchdowns at Ohio State.

Time will tell if the Cowboys make a major splash with Downs at No. 12 overall or be forced to look elsewhere in the first round.