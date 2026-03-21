No position on the Dallas Cowboys' roster needs attention more than at linebacker. As they approach the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys have just three inside linebackers under contract: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron.

They do have Marist Liufau, but defensive coordinator Christian Parker plans to play him as a pass-rushing outside linebacker. That means Dallas has to come out of the draft with at least one player they can rely on.

That's why they've scheduled a meeting with Anthony Hill Jr. next week.

Source: The Minnesota Vikings will host Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. for a "30" visit following the Texas Pro Day next week.



He will meet with Dallas, Houston, and the NY Giants next week as well, in Texas.#2026NFLDraft — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CodyCarpentier) March 20, 2026

Dallas didn't meet with the Texas prospect during the NFL Scouting Combine, but members of the front office did schedule a private dinner with Hill.

Anthony Hill Jr. is an intriguing trade-back option for the Cowboys

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hill isn't someone the Cowboys would be likely to select in the first round of the draft, and he isn't likely to be there when they're on the clock at pick No. 92. That means the most logical path for him to wind up in Dallas is in a trade-back scenario.

As long as they find a partner willing to make a fair trade, that's an option that should be on the table. If they did wind up with a pick in Round 2, Hill is someone they should be interested in.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder proved to be a three-down back while playing for the Longhorns, recording 259 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, and three interceptions in three seasons. He also showed off his athleticism at the NFL Combine, recording a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, a 1.58 in the 10-yard split, a 37-inch vertical leap, and 21 reps in the bench press.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein says his pro comparison is Bobby Wagner, saying he's an instant-impact player and one of the safest linebackers in this class.

"He’s instinctive, athletic and under control, transitioning seamlessly from read to react to finish. He plays with downhill thump to thwart interior blocks and the speed to pursue runners from sideline to sideline," Zierlein wrote.

"Hill has plus cover talent in man or zone, proven credentials as a blitzer or edge rusher, and finishes plays as a strong, reliable tackler. Consistency and field command make him one of the safer linebackers in the class. His size, speed and versatility allow him to profile as an instant-impact rookie at Mike or Will ‘backer."

Dallas Cowboys selections in 2026 NFL draft

Here's a look at every pick the Cowboys currently have in the upcoming NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 3, Pick 92

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 177

Round 5, Pick 180

Round 7, Pick 218