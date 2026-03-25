Cowboys Set 'Several Meetings' With Local All-SEC CB Ahead of NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than one month away, we are beginning to learn about what type of prospects the Dallas Cowboys are looking to add. Naturally, there has been a strong focus on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, the Cowboys had the No. 30-ranked overall defense and the league's worst-ranked pass defense, which led to the firing of Matt Eberflus. To replace Eberflus, the Cowboys bucked tradition and went with a first-time defensive coordinator whose specialty is the secondary.

Dallas hired Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who previously served as the defensive backs coach of the Denver Broncos. He has helped develop All-Pros Patrick Surtain II, who also won NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Justin Simmons, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean.

Now, the Cowboys are reloading the secondary with players Parker can develop in Dallas, so naturally, there has been a focus on the defensive backfield. One defensive back the team appears to have its eyes on is Texas Longhorns star cornerback Malik Muhammad, who earned second-team All-SEC honors last season.

Texas Longhorns cornerback Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas, the Cowboys have "several meetings lined up" with Muhammad. The 6-foot, 182-pound Texas native is currently projected as a second-round pick, but depending on how the first round falls, he could sneak into the first round.

Muhammad also spoke at the Texas Pro Day about what it would mean to be a member of the Cowboys, after growing up in Texas and playing in the state throughout his career.

"It'll mean everything to get drafted by Dallas and I got the resume for it to be a huge history type story," Muhammad told the media.

"It'll mean everything to get drafted by Dallas and I got the resume for it to be a huge history type story"



Malik Muhammad made it known how much it would mean for him to be a Dallas Cowboy#HookEm | #Texas | #DallasCowboys



Question by @tommy_yarrish pic.twitter.com/BohgYt6rc0 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 24, 2026

With the Cowboys holding the No. 20 overall pick, he could be an option at the end of Round 1 or early Round 2, depending on whether the Cowboys decide to trade back to pick up more draft capital.

Malik Muhammad Draft Profile

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad speaks to members of the media at the NFL Combine | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Muhammad spent three seasons with the Longhorns before declaring for the 2026 NFL draft. Last season, Muhammad recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defensed, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and one sack.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes Muhammad needs to work on his strength, but "has good coverage talent to offset his slender frame. He can man up from press or off and is a plus pattern-matcher, staying in-phase and shadowing break points. He displays outstanding vision and adheres to his zone-cover principles, allowing him to play with ideal efficiency on all three levels."

We'll have to keep an eye on the chatter that surfaces after Muhammad's meetings with the team, but he will certainly be a player to watch when the draft rolls around.