The Dallas Cowboys have shaken up their defensive line over the past year.

They've added three big defensive tackles, with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark joining via trade. This offseason, they added another player to the mix by signing free agent nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, Benny met with the Cowboys on Thursday before Michigan's pro day. Pauline was impressed with Benny's performance, saying he looked "explosive" during drills.

"Defensive lineman Ray Benny, who has been dealing with a turf toe issue, timed 7.55 in the three-cone and 4.85 in the short shuttle," Pauline wrote. "Like Moore, Benny looked explosive in drills run by the Atlanta Falcons. He’s an athletic interior lineman with scheme versatility. Benny met with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday."

Benny measured in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-3 and 298 pounds. He has just one full season as a starter, but he showed significant promise. He had 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2025. Prior to that, he was a valuable rotational player who helped the Wolverines win a title following the 2023 season.

Where does Rayshaun Benny fit in the NFL?

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny celebrates during the Spring Game at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Despite his success, his fit in the NFL isn't that easy to figure out. He's ideally a 3-tech, but doesn't have the desired width. That's why NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein calls him a "tricky evaluation."

"Benny is a tricky evaluation as a 3-technique. He has good length and is consistent entering into block battles. He’s an effective two-gapper who locates the ball-carrier and quickly sheds. On the flip side, he’s not a true wide-body and struggles to drop a sudden anchor when challenged by downhill double teams," Zierlein wrote.

"He lacks ideal explosiveness and is unlikely to be much of a disruptor. Benny is capable of competing for a backup role as an early down interior lineman who can play in one- or two-gapping fronts."

Perhaps the Cowboys believe he can step in as a defensive end in their 3-4 front, while also giving them someone who can play the 3-tech when they switch to four-man lines.

Another player at the Wolverines Pro Day who should have caught the Cowboys' attention is Derrick Moore. Like Benny, he was called "explosive" by Pauline, who said he stood out during position drills. That's a huge win for Moore, who wasn't in attendance for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore celebrates a sack against Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images