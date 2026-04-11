The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a clear need to improve the defense, and two first-round picks certainly gives the team a chance to do just that.

At picks No. 12 and No. 20, the opportunity to draft a potential franchise player is there for the Cowboys, especially if they package both picks together and trade up.

There's a ton of possibilities for Dallas in this year's draft but something not many fans are talking about is the chance to add a young quarterback behind Dak Prescott during one of the later rounds. The Cowboys sent a clear message that the backup quarterback role is up for grabs when they signed Sam Howell to a one-year deal last month, putting him in an expected position battle with Joe Milton III.

ESPN's Ben Solak recently released a quarterback-only mock draft and has the Cowboys taking a flier on a experienced college player that would ideally be able to take the reins from Prescott whenever the 32-year-old wants to eventually hang up his cleats.

Cowboys Land Miami QB Carson Beck in NFL Mock Draft

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck practices before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With pick No. 152 overall, Solak has the Cowboys selecting Miami quarterback Carson Beck in the fifth round.

One of the more experienced quarterbacks in this year's draft, Beck played his first five seasons at Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart before transferring to Miami. He led the Hurricanes to the National Championship this past season but came up just short in a loss to Indiana.

In his college career, Beck played in 55 games while going 966 of 1390 passing for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

Since landing Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Dallas has draft just two quarterbacks with Mike White in the fifth round of 2018 and Ben DiNucci in the seventh round of 2020.

Unlike many teams around the league, the Cowboys have been blessed at the quarterback position with Prescott. Even when he's had to miss time due to injury over the past few years, Dallas had one of the best backups in the NFL in Cooper Rush, who spent seven seasons with the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

But now it might be worth it to start planning for the future. Milton III remains a bit raw and unproven while Howell has had an up-and-down career thus far. Beck is a veteran that could pick things up quickly and eventually work his way into the backup role if everything goes to plan.

"With three picks in the fifth round and an otherwise deep roster, why wouldn't the Cowboys take a chance on a QB should one fall into their lap?" Solak wrote.

Dallas' focus remains on adding to the defense but bringing in a rookie quarterback that can learn and develop under Prescott doesn't sound like a bad idea.