The Dallas Cowboys were active this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

They added outside linebacker Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and signed several defensive backs, including Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Colbie Durant. They even added depth on the defensive line, agreeing to a one-year deal with Otito Ogbonnia.

What they haven't done, however, is add depth to their linebacker corps. That leaves them thin with DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron as their only inside linebackers.

That's why they've been meeting with some of the top linebacker prospects in the 2026 NFL draft. Dallas spent time with Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas early this week, and later had dinner with Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

After that meal, Rodriguez said it was great to be sitting with NFL coaches and looks forward to more.

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez talking about his dinner with the Dallas Cowboys last night and what it would mean to get drafted there pic.twitter.com/ztd2OYUXKi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 26, 2026

"It was good. Lee Hunter is Lee Hunter, and he's a big funny guy. And so yeah, we had a lot of jokes and a lot of good times, but it was fun. It was really great to be in a building and sitting at dinner with a head coach in the NFL," Rodriguez said. "Five-year-old me, 10-year-old me would be really happy, really proud. So I was happy to be there. I loved it. Loved all kinds of conversations and looking forward to more" Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was asked what it would mean for him to be able to play for the Cowboys. He stated that he was born in Minnesota and lived in Texas, but that his real goal is to play for any team in the NFL and be a part of such an exclusive fraternity.

"I mean, it would mean a lot to play for any team," he said. "I think being a guy who was born in Minnesota but lived in Texas, I think it really just, the NFL is so competitive and so hard to play in that if you can get in anywhere, I mean, you join a fraternity that not many get to join. So I'd love to play for any team and just be anywhere I can to help the team win."

Jacob Rodriguez would be a game-changer on Dallas defense

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech had a dominant season defensively, and while pass-rusher David Bailey and Romello Height were the ones who got most of the attention, Rodriguez was just as vital to their success.

During his final season with the Red Raiders, Rodriguez had 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and six pass breakups. Rodriguez also had an unbelievable seven forced fumbles.

His ability to force turnovers would be huge for a Cowboys defense that was desperate for a spark in 2025.