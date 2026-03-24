Cowboys Signal Strong Interest in Texas LB Anthony Hill at Pro Day

While the Dallas Cowboys could look to improve at just about every position on defense during the 2026 NFL draft, there’s one spot that stands out as their most glaring need: linebacker.

Dallas added Rashan Gary on the edge, Otito Ogbonnia at nose tackle, Cobie Durant at cornerback, and Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke at safety. Despite making those moves, the Cowboys have yet to add any help at inside linebacker. In fact, they only made the position more of a need by deciding to move Marist Liufau to outside linebacker and use him as a pass-rusher.

That means their current depth chart at inside linebacker consists of DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron. That’s why linebacker is a favorite position for Dallas in many mock drafts and one player they’re showing a lot of interest in is Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas.

Hill is taking part in the Longhorns’ Pro Day on Tuesday and the Cowboys have a strong presence at the event. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, vice president of player personnel Will McClay, and defensive coordinator Christian Parker were all in attendance.

Here in Austin for Texas Pro Day — and no surprise, but a big contingent is out here.



That includes multiple Cowboys scouts and Cowboys VPP Will McClay. It also includes Athlete’s First agent David Mulugheta, who represents Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.



Cowboys have interest. pic.twitter.com/nnVpywDsjr — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 24, 2026

Dallas even had a dinner the night before with Hill. Members of the front office met with Hill, and according to Clarence Hill, that included Schottenheimer. The head coach was in Miami earlier that day for their Pro Day, but flew to Austin to be part of the dinner with Hill.

Cowboys are making the rounds for Pro Days

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With two picks in Round 1, the Cowboys are doing as much homework as possible. They attended Miami’s Pro Day on Monday where they watched pass rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. Slot cornerback Keionte Scott was also a player who they could have been keeping an eye on.

Tuesday, it was the Longhorns where they were seen with Hill. They could also have interest in cornerback Malik Muhammad.

They will head to the Texas A&M Pro Day on Wednesday, where Cashius Howell stands out as their top potential target. Other names to watch on defense include linebacker Taurean York and cornerback Will Lee III.

On Thursday, they will attend the Texas Tech Pro Day where multiple defenders will be of interest. Pass rushers David Bailey and Romello Height as well as linebacker Jacob Rodriguez all make sense for Dallas.

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