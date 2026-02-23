Key 2026 NFL Combine Dates Dallas Cowboys Must Watch

NFL Draft season is officially underway, with all 32 teams around the NFL making their way to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the annual Scouting Combine.

319 of the top draft prospects will be in attendance for this year's combine, with players set to participate in on-field drills, team interviews, media appearances, and measurements.

For the Dallas Cowboys, it will be the first time that we see what players the team has its eye on with the defense heading into a new direction under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who takes over the league's No. 30-ranked overall defense and worst pass defense.

We could learn a lot from the team meetings early in the week, before the on-field drills begin on Thursday, February 26.

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine logo in the end zone at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout the four days of on-field drills and workouts, players will compete in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, bench press, and position-specific drills.

When you look at the team's biggest needs, expect Dallas to have a heavy focus and interest on prospects at linebacker, safety, cornerback, and defensive end. The Cowboys need help on all three levels of the defense, so it's no surprise that the team will be eyeing prospects at every position who can step in and potentially contribute from day one.

The Scouting Combine will air on the NFL Network throughout the week, with live streaming available on NFL+.

A full look at the workout schedule and media availability for each positional group can be seen below.

2026 NFL Combine On-Field Workout Schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs speaks during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thursday, Feb. 26: kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers

kickers, Friday, Feb. 27: tight ends, cornerbacks, and safeties

tight ends, Saturday, Feb. 28: quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs

quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs Sunday, March 1: offensive linemen

* Biggest team needs in bold

Media Availability

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Akheem Mesidor during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wednesday, Feb. 25: kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers

kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers Thursday, Feb. 26: tight ends, cornerbacks, and safeties

tight ends, cornerbacks, and safeties Friday, Feb. 27 : quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs

: quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs Saturday, Feb. 28: offensive linemen

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.