With the Dallas Cowboys making a switch from Matt Eberflus to Christian Parker, the search has been on for players who fit the scheme of Dallas' new defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys have been so hellbent on making sure they get the right pieces for Parker's base 3-4 defense that the process has led to them not bringing back Jadeveon Clowney, who Dallas believes isn't a fit in the scheme.

With the Cowboys trying to fit the right pegs into the right holes, all signs point to a Texas A&M edge rusher being a legitimate possibility in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cashius Howell fits Cowboys' defense

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

NFL Analyst Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan believes Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell is someone that fits Parker's defense like a glove.

That's because Howell played in the same defense that Dallas will be deploying this season under Parker, who was a defensive analyst under former Aggies defensive coordinator and the program's current head coach, Mike Elko.

"[Christian Parker] has a relationship with Mike Elko... when you look at Howell, Howell fits as that stand-up edge rusher. That's something that I think the Cowboys are looking for," he explained. "They're looking for a a guy that could be able to stand up on the edge and then get after the quarterback."

Not only does Howell have experience as a 3-4 stand-up edge rusher, he has also played in the same multiple fronts Parker is planning on deploying. The Cowboys play-caller noted that his defense also gives 4-3 and 4-2-5 looks like the Aggies and Parker's previous team, the Philadelphia Eagles, do under legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

"The first thing is we're going to be multiple," Parker said of his scheme. "I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it's about the players that you have. So our core principles, we'll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it."

Cashius Howell scouting report

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 253 pound edge rusher saved his best collegiate season for last, with Howell posting personal bests in both sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (14) last season. His 90.3 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus was elite, and he showed some chops in the run game with a 73.6.

In his scouting report, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Howell to New York Jets edge rusher Will McDonald, who has posted 18.5 sacks combined the past two seasons.

"Bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals," Zierlein began. "Burst and elusiveness are on Howell’s rush menu and he pairs it with a refreshing inside spin counter. Though threatening, his rush could use more cohesive sequencing and better hand work to fully unlock its potential."

"As a run defender he’s frequently knocked around at the point and struggles to consistently execute tasks asked of an NFL edge-setter," Zierlein added. "Howell might not be a three-down player right away, but his ability to create pressure sets him up for a role as a designated rusher, at minimum."

When it comes to projections for where Howell will land in the 2026 NFL Draft, it looks like he'll go in the second half of the opening round. That makes him an option for Dallas, who is showing interest in Howell, at No. 20.