Dallas Cowboys star foreshadowed Matt Eberflus firing

The Dallas Cowboys made an important decision for the future of the franchise on Tuesday morning, officially moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Dallas announced his firing, which signals the team is serious about making improvements on the defensive side of the ball during the offseason.

Before Eberflus was officially fired, fans and analysts were calling for the move to be made.

And, as it turns out, it appears the players were prepared for the move to happen. Defensive end Dante Fowler commented on the defensive struggles during his exit interview on Monday and made it clear that he believes the team needed a change.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. reacts after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“We got the guys, we just need to put them in the best position to make plays. That’s it," Fowler said.

"I don’t care how good you think your scheme is, you just got to evolve around your players, take your players’ opinions on some things, and try to put your players in the best position to make plays.”

The message was loud and clear, and if that was what was heard echoing through the halls of The Star, the Cowboys front office listened.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

