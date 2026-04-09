Malachi Lawrence Could be Dark Horse Target for Cowboys at Pick No. 20

The same EDGE prospects to surface as options for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL draft.

They've been linked to Rueben Bain Jr. as an option should they decide to trade up. There's also Bain's teammate at Miami, Akheem Mesidor, but he comes with questions due to his injury history and age (he's already 25). Fall-back options include Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, and there are still calls to go wild and move up for David Bailey.

One name that hasn't been mentioned as a possibilty is Malachi Lawrence out of UCF. According to John Owning, however, Lawrence is a player who should be considered at No. 20 overall.

Owning says Lawrence is his fifth-highest-rated EDGE prospect, placing him ahead of Howell. He admits Lawrence needs refinement and must improve in run defense, but claims he has one of the highest ceilings in the class.

He's not alone either, with NFL.com's Lance Zierlein calling him "an NFL-caliber edge rusher," while praising his size and length.

Malachi Lawrence has been on the radar since the NFL Combine

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Lawrence might not gain national traction as an option for the Cowboys, he's a player we've been monitoring since the NFL Combine. At the time, it was said that Lawrence wouldn't be in play in Round 1, but could be an option should Dallas trade back.

But that might not be the case any longer, thanks primarily to the work he did during the week in Indianapolis.

Lawrence, who measured in at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, ran an impressive 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. He also showed off incredible athleticism with a 40-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-10-inch broad jump.

As for his production, Lawrence recorded 20 sacks in four seasons for UCF, with seven of those coming during his senior campaign. He also broke up three passes while forcing two fumbles.

Cowboys have not had great luck with EDGE rushers in NFL draft

Dallas Cowboys DE Taco Charlton warms up before the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks. | Shane Roper-Imagn Images

Overall, the Cowboys have done solid work in the first round of the draft, but that hasn't been the case with defensive ends. While Micah Parsons turned out to be a home run, he was selected in the 2021 NFL draft as a linebacker out of Penn State. By sheer luck, the Cowboys found a premier pass-rusher in Parsons, and they're now trying to replace him after trading him to Green Bay in 2025.

The last time the Cowboys selected a true defensive end in the draft was in 2017, when they selected Michigan's Taco Charlton. The coaching staff raved about his measurables, but Charlton didn't come close to living up to the hype, spending just two seasons in Dallas.

Using their focus on measurables as a learning experience, the Cowboys need to look at the whole picture this offseason. As Owning points out, doing so should put Lawrence in play at No. 20, even though that might feel like a high spot for him.