The Dallas Cowboys are aiming for a bounce-back year in the 2026 NFL campaign, after missing out on the postseason in back-to-back seasons.

Entering the offseason, the Cowboys wasted no time focusing on improving the roster and addressing some of the team's biggest weaknesses, which was revamping the defensive under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas had a strong showing in free agency and brought in some key veterans who have experience with the new coaching staff, while continuing the defensive rebuild early and often during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys brought in Ohio State star Caleb Downs and UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round, before landing another highly-touted pick in the third round by selecting Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Despite all of the offseason improvements, the Cowboys still have plenty of doubters before they take the field. The doubt largely comes from the unknown of how the team's new roaster will come together.

Ahead of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Kalshi shared it's latest projections for Super Bowl 61. Unfortunately for Dallas, they remain a longshot to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

The Cowboys have a four percent chance to win it all, which groups them with the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots. The favorites to win it all are the Los Angeles Rams at 11 percent, followed by the Seattle Seahwks at 8 percent. Leading the way in the AFC are the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at 7 percent.

We'll have to see if the Cowboys show promise during minicamp and throughout training camp and whether it is reflected by the Super Bowl odds as the season draws nearer.

A full look at the latest odds for Super Bowl 61 can be seen below, via Kalshi.

Latest Super Bowl 61 Betting Odds

The Super Bowl 61 (LXI) logo at the Super Bowl LX host committee handoff press conference at Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Rams (11%)

— Seahawks (8%)

— Bills (7%)

— Chiefs (7%)

— Ravens (6%)

— Broncos (6%)

— Lions (6%)

— Chargers (6%)

— Eagles (6%)

— 49ers (6%)

— Packers (5%)

— Bears (4%)

— Bengals (4%)

— Cowboys (4%)

— Texans (4%)

— Jaguars (4%)

— Patriots (4%)

— Vikings (3%)

— Commanders (3%)

— Falcons (2%)

— Colts (2%)

— Giants (2%)

— Buccaneers (2%)

— Steelers (1%)

— Cardinals (<1%)

— Panthers (<1%)

— Browns (<1%)

— Raiders (<1%)

— Dolphins (<1%)

— Saints (<1%)

— Jets (<1%)

— Titans (<1%)

Super Bowl 61 is set to take place on Valentine's Day, February 14, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

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